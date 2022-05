The NRA Has Given an Estimated $5,947,270 to Missouri Senators

owned by

As our country reels from yet another preventable school shooting, we’re all left feeling hopeless and angry and wondering what we can do — as individuals — to stop this from happening again.The sad truth is that it feels like there are very few concrete actions that we citizens can take to stop mass shootings. But the good news is that one of the things that we know wedo to help is very powerful: We can vote.When we vote we choose who makes the rules in this country. And when we vote for candidates who are notbeholden to the National Rifle Association, we’re voting for sensible gun laws including universal background checks and bans on assault weapons.So which United States senators are in bed with the NRA?Gun violence activist group The Brady Organization says that Missouri Senator Roy Blunt has received $4,555,722 over the years from the NRA and Missouri Senator Josh Hawley has received $1,391,548 in NRA money so far in his career.The reports that Roy Blunt has received more than Hawley simply because he’s been around longer.Senator Blunt has also received the third highest amount of money of any senator on the list, just after Mitt Romney of Utah ($13,647,676) and Richard Burr of North Carolina ($6,987,380).As Missourians, we can make sure that we let our friends and neighbors know that a vote for Roy Blunt or Josh Hawley is a vote for the NRA. And a vote for the NRA is a vote against sensible gun laws. And a vote against sensible gun laws is a voteschool shootings.Remember this the next time you see these two on the ballot for any position. Then vote like your kids’ lives depend on it.