St. Louis Man’s Burglary Spree Was Busted by His Accomplice's GPS Monitor

A second person is now facing charges stemming from a burglary spree that occurred over two nights in April involving smash and grabs at 11 south St. Louis businesses.

Glenn Ray, 21, was hit with 31 felony and misdemeanor charges on Friday. His alleged co-conspirator in the burglaries, Leslie James, 18, was charged two weeks ago, done in by the fact that he allegedly committed the crimes while wearing an ankle monitor.

Police say in their probable cause statement they nabbed James in part because he was wearing a GPS bracelet when he committed the burglaries at places including Molly's, Bogart's and My Marie Caribbean. Given his age it is likely he was wearing the monitor as part of juvenile court pretrial release.

The probable cause statement filed along with the charges against Ray references James' GPS monitor as well.

And court records show Ray was actually on GPS monitoring himself until November of last year. He was charged with three felonies in October related to tampering with a motor vehicle. On November 1, the court allowed him to switch off GPS monitoring and instead call into the court.

Then, on May 1, Ray was charged with felony robbery for using a Glock to steal someone's cell phone at a south city Sonic Drive-in. Two days later, he was charged for the burglaries he allegedly committed the prior month with James.

Both James and Ray are currently being held in the City Justice Center. Ray has been ordered to be held without bond. James has his second bond hearing today.