Imo's Pizza Is Coming to a Frozen Food Aisle Near You

Starting next week, an Imo's frozen pizza can be yours for less than 9 bucks

By on Thu, Aug 25, 2022 at 2:37 pm


Having a St. Louis-style pizza night will soon be as easy as turning on your oven. - VIA FLICKR / LIZA LAGMAN SPERL
VIA FLICKR / LIZA LAGMAN SPERL
Having a St. Louis-style pizza night will soon be as easy as turning on your oven.

A representative from Dierbergs says that starting next week you'll be able to buy Imo's frozen pizza in all of their stores.

Jamie Collins, vice president of advertising and marketing for the grocery chain, tells the RFT that the frozen pizzas will come in seven varieties and retail for $8.99 each.

Collins adds that Dierbergs "prioritizes partnerships with other local companies" and is excited that this partnership with Imo's is coming to fruition.

Additionally, Lena's frozen pizza is being discontinued — however, the Imo's frozen pies shouldn't be confused with that brand. Collins calls the Imo's frozen pizza a totally new and unique product.

The seven varieties available next week are: cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, sausage and pepperoni, four meat and deluxe.

