It's Getting Hot in Herrre: St. Louis Weather Expected to Be 90 Degrees Next Week

Could our volatile Midwest spring be turning into our volatile Midwest summer?In the famous 11 seasons of Midwestern states, St. Louis has been going through the stages as predicted. We have passed winter, fool's spring, second winter, spring of deception, third winter, and seem to be in mud season.This weekend might be actual spring as temps hover in the 70s, so enjoy it because temperatures are expected to hit the 90s by Monday. They'll get as high as 93 degrees by Wednesday.Is it actual summer? Maybe not. Later in the week, temperatures are expected to go back down later into the low 80s and upper 70s. But any excuse to eat Ted Drewe's or a Tropical Moose Shaved Ice and we're on it.