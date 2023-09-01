Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Jail Oversight Board Member Arrested After Asking About Detainee Death

Police forcibly removed Janis Mensah from the St. Louis City Justice Center last night

By on Fri, Sep 1, 2023 at 8:30 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Photo taken by Janis Mensah at hospital shortly after being forcibly removed from City Justice Center.
Courtesy Janis Mensah
Janis Mensah took this photo at hospital shortly after being forcibly removed from the City Justice Center.

The chair of St. Louis’ jail oversight board was forcibly removed from the City Justice Center last night after the leaders of the facility refused to share any information about the most recent death there.

Janis Mensah says that when board members first heard of the detainee's death, the second in two weeks, they went to the jail to try to learn more. Mensah chairs the city's Detention Facility Oversight Board, a group of civilians tasked to investigate problems at the jail.

"I didn't go there planning to stay," says Mensah. "I just asked them a few questions and they ignored me."

Mensah then sat in the lobby. Around 9 p.m., jail staffers called the police.

"They pulled me out of the bench, pretty forcefully," says Mensah. "They said 'stop resisting,' but I wasn't moving at all."

Mensah says they suffered scrapes and scratches and had their sweatshirt ripped.

Officers wrote Mensah a citation for trespassing and resisting arrest and then took Mensah to the hospital. Mensah was released from there.

This morning, Mensah says their face still hurts from being thrown to the ground in the jail lobby.

"They never read me my rights then or at any point in the night. I can't tell if I was arrested or caught and released or what even happened," Mensah says.

Mensah’s removal comes amid growing tensions between the jail oversight board and Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah, the city's head of corrections. The board has long called for her removal.

Increasingly, the oversight board and other jail reformers have focused their ire on Mayor Tishaura Jones, who appointed Clemons-Abdullah two years ago.

"This is definitely an escalation," oversight board member Mike Milton tells the RFT about the events of last night. "The mayor's not doing anything. The blood is on her hands."


Also last night, as the drama surrounding Mensah played out inside the jail lobby, a group of activists held an impromptu demonstration outside to protest the deaths and lack of transparency from the administration.

One of the speakers was Inez Bordeaux with the ArchCity Defenders. She focused her comments on Jones.

"I remember when this administration was running, saying, ‘We're going to be transparent. We are going to change the culture of this city. We are going to change the culture in the police department. We are going to change the culture in the jail. We are going to reimagine public safety," said Bordeaux. "Here we are two years later. It might as well be Lyda still in charge."

"I haven't seen a single change," Bordeaux said.

Related
File photo of City Justice Center downtown.

Troubled St. Louis City Justice Center Sees Another Death: "They won't tell us anything. I have no words left," says one oversight board member

Related
Death of St. Louis City Justice Center Detainee Shrouded in Mystery

Death of St. Louis City Justice Center Detainee Shrouded in Mystery: Carlton Bernard, 32, died Sunday while in jail custody

Related
An officer stands watch outside the City Justice Center in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday, August 22. A hostage situation was underway at that time.

Chaos at St. Louis City Justice Center Draws Legal Concerns: After a hostage situation Tuesday, attorneys say other detainees’ constitutional rights are being violated

Related
How St. Louis City Justice Center Hostage Situation Began — and Ended

How St. Louis City Justice Center Hostage Situation Began — and Ended: A SWAT team gained control of the downtown jail within a few minutes of entering

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

As the Tivoli Brings Back Movies, LGBTQ+ St. Louisans Say No Thanks

By Monica Obradovic

The Tivoli will show Top Gun: Maverick tomorrow years after the pandemic halted screenings.

Bel-Ridge Woman Arrested After Driving Car Into Boyfriend

By Ryan Krull

Mikayla Young was busted for hitting her boyfriend with her car.

Kirkwood Karen Screams "You're Not Equal" at Black Postal Worker

By Monica Obradovic

The crucifix and peace sign necklaces really check the Karen bingo boxes.

How St. Louis' Wild 1904 Olympic Marathon Forged a Legend

By Monica Obradovic

In 1904, Félix Carvajal ran a marathon during a hot St. Louis summer day while wearing a beret, cut-off pants and long stockings.

Also in News

Now a GOP-Led Group Has Filed Petitions to Allow Abortion Again in Missouri

By Ryan Krull

A photo of a recent demonstration for reproductive healthcare in St. Louis.

Judge Won't Block Missouri Ban on Transgender Treatments for Minors

By Annelise Hanshaw

Backers of legislation to ban gender-affirming treatments for minors waved signs that say “Kids 1st” during a March rally in the Missouri Capitol.

Marcellus Williams Sues Gov. Parson for Disbanding Board of Inquiry

By Sarah Fenske

Marcellus Williams.

Kansas City Is on Pace to Top St. Louis City in Homicides in 2023

By Ryan Krull

A St. Louis police SUV following a shooting this morning Walnut Park West.
More

Digital Issue

August 30, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us