Civilian Oversight Board Overseeing St. Louis Police Fails to Meet

The St. Louis Civilian Oversight Board last met on August 15, 2022, according to a member of the board. The member says they attempted to meet in September as well, but that meeting was canceled.

Created in 2015, the Civilian Oversight Board almost always agreed with the police in its first few years. But last August, Mayor Tishaura Jones signed a Board of Aldermen bill that supposedly reimagined and gave enhanced powers to the board, including the ability to subpoena the police department. The bill also created a new Division of Civilian Oversight, under which the board was placed. "Accountability is the first step of building trust," Jones said at the time.

However, Matthew Brummund, a former FBI agent who until May was in charge of the Division of Civilian Oversight, says that as far as he can tell, civilian oversight of the police is even less than it was prior to August, when Jones signed the new oversight powers into law.

And Brummund says it’s one of Jones' appointees, City Counselor Sheena Hamilton, preventing the board from doing its job.

"Any time I asked for information, it would be the City Counselor's Office saying, 'No, you can't have that report.' They were the ones that were really blocking it," says Brummund. "[They're] saying this will open us up to liability, this will open us up to — you know, ‘We're not going to give a roadmap to a lawsuit.’"

As soon as Jones announced the new accountability efforts, police unions sued to stop the oversight portion from taking effect. A judge issued an injunction, which prevented the board from meeting.

However, those legal issues were resolved in March, when a judge tossed out the unions' suit. But in the almost four months since then, nothing has moved. Three of the nine positions on the police oversight board are vacant. Two other members are serving beyond their intended term.

"It just became roadblock after roadblock," says Brummund, who resigned May 31. "That's part of the reason I left. I don't want the appearance that this is actually happening when it's not."

St. Louis Police led the nation in police shootings per capita from 2010 to 2016, and recent months have seen evidence that the trend continues, including a 16-year-old boy who was killed last September. In March, a city officer shot a 19-year-old pointing a weapon at police after leading them on a chase into Jennings. (The most recent civilian to be killed during a police interaction, however, died after being tased, not shot.)

The Mayor's Office and the Department of Public Safety did not respond to several requests for comment about the board and its status.