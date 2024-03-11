Jay Ashcroft: IVF Shutdowns Are Just a ‘False Talking Point by the Left’

Clinics offering in vitro fertilization may have shut down across Alabama, but that’s no cause of alarm to Missouri Secretary of State and wannabe governor Jay Ashcroft. He says the suggestion that courts had anything to do with the closures is “ridiculously false talking point by the left.”

Ashcroft made the bizarre comments recently on the talk show "Real Talk with Riggin.”

The subject came up after the Alabama Supreme Court declared that frozen embryos can be considered "extrauterine children.” While this ruling doesn’t technically ban IVF as a practice, it poses significant legal challenges and policy concerns for both clinics and patients, according to reporting by NPR — and led to clinics closing their doors across the state.

Republicans across the country are seeking to distance themselves from the Alabama court’s ruling. But Ashcroft instead blames “the university” — apparently The University of Alabama — for acting on legal advice.

“There are a lot of just totally falsities coming out of Alabama,” Ashcroft said. “The Supreme Court in Alabama did not outlaw IVF. They didn't say that it was illegal. They didn't say that you couldn't do it. It was the university system down there for political purposes said, ‘We're going to stop.”

He emphasized that it “wasn’t a legal matter,” that IVF clinics closed in the state. Instead, he says the university just decided to stop providing IVF.

“They've created this false narrative that the courts have outlawed IVF in Alabama. That has not happened. No state has done that. This is just once again, a ridiculously false talking point by the left,” Ashcroft said.

Ashcroft’s insistence on parsing the intricacies of legal language — versus the very real fallout from that language — can’t help but bring to mind his argument on CNN a few months back that if Colorado was going to boot former President Donald Trump off the ballot for insurrection, well, hey, someone once accused President Joe Biden of that too!



Or maybe his bizarre suggestion, in answer to a question about how the state can better support military veterans, that we end those pesky discounts for service members that are soooo unfair to the nepo babies like himself who haven’t served. At some point, someone might explain to him that the best way to win his race for governor might be to pull a Kate Middleton and disappear for the next few months.