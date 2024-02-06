KMOV First Alerts Tow Company to Take St. Louisans' Cars

The trademarked champs of First Alerting had set up shop in the temporarily closed 1300 block of Washington Avenue on Monday afternoon when ace Post-Dispatch photographer David Carson, who was in the neighborhood at the time, decided to fire some shots of the non-photographic variety across their bow.
"This is rich," Carson tweeted at 12:37 p.m. "@KMOV moves their offices out of downtown St. Louis and flees to St. Louis County for their new studio. But now they’re filming a promo piece for the station in downtown #STL.
"Also nice they had people’s cars towed from the street to do the shoot, builds viewership," he added cheekily while attaching a series of photos of the scene, including one of a temporary "No Parking" order taped to a parking meter.
We reached out to Carson for clarification as to whether he'd actually seen any cars being towed or if he was just exhibiting some of the classic Carson wit for which he is well known. Befitting a Pulitzer winner, he confirmed his reporting as fully factual.
This is rich. @KMOV moves their offices out of downtown St. Louis and flees to St. Louis County for their new studio. But now they’re filming a promo piece for the station in downtown #STL. Also nice they had people’s cars towed from the street to do the shoot, builds viewership pic.twitter.com/j5ALoXg334— David Carson (@PDPJ) February 5, 2024
"I saw them towing at least one small 2 door black car, a Mercedes, I believe," Carson tells the RFT. "The car was loaded on the back of a flatbed wrecker."
We reached out to KMOV on Monday night for some answers as to whether they were indeed First Alerting tow companies to the existence of the promo-ruining parked cars of the local citizenry, but they did not respond. We will update this post if that changes.
Now, some might argue that it's less than neighborly for a TV station that reports on the news of a region to have the cars owned by the people of said region towed away for blocking their shots. But what those critics don't seem to grasp is that these are but simple county folk. They know not the ins and outs of city living or the attendant etiquette it entails. We city slickers should offer them some grace.
In other words: Don't be discouraged by the haters who say that was a dick move, KMOV — we know you just don't know any better, and we think it's always nice when you come to visit.
Stop by anytime!
