KMOV First Alerts Tow Company to Take St. Louisans' Cars

KDSK's former downtown building, in which, it cannot be overstated, the station no longer resides.

This is rich. @KMOV moves their offices out of downtown St. Louis and flees to St. Louis County for their new studio. But now they’re filming a promo piece for the station in downtown #STL. Also nice they had people’s cars towed from the street to do the shoot, builds viewership pic.twitter.com/j5ALoXg334