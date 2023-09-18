Who Owns 'First Alert Weather'? KMOV's Owner Sues KSDK Over Use

click to enlarge Screengrab from Gray Media Group's lawsuit. KSDK's use of 'Weather First' branding.

A storm is brewing in local weather coverage in St. Louis.Today in federal court, the parent company of KMOV (Channel 4) filed a lawsuit in federal court claiming that KSDK (Channel 5) stole the phrase "First Alert Weather" from them.Gray Media Group says that stations they own began using the now-contended three-word phrase in 2005. They registered it as a trademark in 2007 and began rolling it out in the St. Louis market in September 2022.Gray accuses KSDK and its parent company Tegna of committing trademark infringement when in late 2022 they started putting a similar phrase on their own weather graphics.The lawsuit, which is full of screenshots of local news, claims that in October, two months after KMOV started using "First Alert Weather," KSDK began began branding its meteorological coverage as "The suit says that attorneys for Gray reached out to KSDK asking them to stop or to negotiate some sort of "co-existence agreement."Those efforts clearly backfired because, since then, KSDK has moved the word "Alert"— and placed it right between "First" and "Weather." And if KMOV didn't like their three words being together on the KSDK screen, they really didn't like KSDK adopting the phrase "First Alert Weather" verbatim as their own.The attorneys for Gray/KMOV accuse KSDK of changing the branding of their weather coverage "Which news outlet, if any, owns the phrase "First Alert Weather" is now a matter for the judge.We just hope Fox 2 manages to stay out of the fracas — and that no one else has trademarked the phrase, "After all, you paid for it."