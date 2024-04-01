Loop Trolley Driver's Ed Resumes Today as St. Louis Braces For Impact

While we can all agree that training the poor fools doomed to pilot St. Louis' most whimsical parked-car-bashing machine is an excellent idea — something obviously needs to be done, after all — it's just a point of fact that this period of Trolley Driver's Ed will be among the most dangerous of them all for those unlucky enough to find themselves in the Loop in the coming weeks. "Training" does not equal "trained," it must be noted, and that's an important distinction when one is staring down an unstoppable force of destruction hurtling toward them at speeds approaching 18 miles per hour.
The Loop Trolley folks know this, and that's why they've helpfully filled the very front page of their website with safety tips on how to survive the ensuing carnage. But while their advice will surely prove useful, we here at the RFT thought we'd add to the list with some tips of our own on how to avoid annihilation in these perilous times:
Keep your head on a swivel. While it's true that the trolley runs on a fixed path on tracks embedded in the road, you should treat it as though it could come from anywhere at any time. The trolley has never in its whole cursed existence derailed, which in this case can only mean one thing: It's due.
Wear protection. A full-face motorcycle helmet and some football pads will provide some defense against catastrophic injury, but if you can get your hands on a medieval suit of armor, that'd be even better. Maybe see if you can borrow one from Joe Edwards — you gotta believe he has a few in his vast collection of kitschy crap.
Be careful when parking. Know that you are taking your car's life into your own hands if you park along the trolley's route, and act accordingly. Affix a series of mattresses and pillows to the street-facing side of your vehicle in order to cushion the inevitable impact.
Avoid others' parked cars. You wouldn't hang out with a bunch of gazelles if you were in lion country, would you? Use your head.
When in doubt, run. The one and only advantage we seem to have against this seemingly unstoppable predator is its snail-like pace. You can likely get away in time if you find yourself in its path of destruction, but only if you act without hesitation.
The trolley is set to resume its regular operation on April 25, at which time the overall threat level for those visiting the Loop will click down a notch from its present state of Imminent Danger to that of Harrowing Uncertainty.
In the meantime, you'd be a fool to think you are safe.
