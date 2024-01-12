Loud Sex Noises Lead to St. Louis Robber Getting Busted

Marion Jones’ penchant for porn directly led to his arrest

By on Fri, Jan 12, 2024 at 8:05 am

A robber who parked outside a Waffle House outed himself in an unusual way in 2021, court records show.
FLICKR/RPAVICH
A robber who parked outside a Waffle House outed himself in an unusual way in 2021, court records show.

In October 2021, 49-year-old Marion Jones robbed a Footlocker store in south St. Louis. He might have gotten away with the crime, too, if he'd only used some earbuds. Or not watched porn in his car outside a Waffle House. 

The robbery began when Jones' accomplice Demetrius Kirksey, 35, pointed a handgun at an employee of the shoe store, telling him, "Back up, back up, I'll shoot you." Jones stole shoes while Kirksey stole $800 in cash and the two of them made off together in a maroon SUV. 

Kirksey was taken into custody in April 2022 and pleaded guilty to his role in the robbery earlier this week. 

Jones didn't make it on the lam quite as long. 

Two days after the robbery Jones was in a Chevy Equinox outside a Waffle House in St. Charles near the Ameristar casino. A concerned patron heard what sounded like "a female in distress" in the Equinox and called police. 

Police arrived at the scene to find no female — and Jones in anything but distress. They say he was watching porn in the car, the source of the sounds that had raised the bystander's alarm. 

Officers ran the plates of the car and, seeing that it was stolen, asked Jones if he had any weapons. Jones, a convicted felon who was legally barred from possessing a firearm, said that he had a gun on his hip. 

Police seized the gun. The following April, the feds indicted Jones and Kirksey on robbery and using a gun in furtherance of a crime. Because of the Waffle House incident, Jones also got hit with a charge of being a felon in possession on top of the other two.

Jones pleaded guilty to those two charges stemming from the robbery in exchange to having the felon in possession charge dropped. He is set to be sentenced in February. 

