Man Charged in Terrifying Sunday Morning Attacks in CWE

click to enlarge Courtesy St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office Anthony McGee of St. Charles.

Just two weeks after he allegedly assaulted two different Washington University students near campus, a Florissant man faces a slew of new criminal charges stemming from a series of seemingly random violent attacks in the Central West End.

The terrifying encounters took place at 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Euclid and Pine on Sunday morning.

According to police, Anthony McGee struck a 42-year-old woman on her head with a glass bottle and then attacked a family, attempting to snatch an infant from her mother and father. The parents were able to fight off McGee, but the baby’s 29-year-old mother sustained injuries to her neck and ear.

McGee then went on to choke an 82-year-old woman, who went to the hospital with two broken arms.

McGee is now facing five assault charges, as well as charges for kidnapping, endangering the welfare of a child, armed criminal action and resisting arrest. All but two are felonies

Those charges follow a pair of misdemeanors McGee picked up two weeks ago.

On October 15, McGee allegedly punched a Washington University student in the face as she walked back from the St. Louis Bread Company on Big Bend Boulevard. He fled an officer's attempt to arrest him for that incident, but was eventually apprehended. Within a few days, St. Louis County filed charges for misdemeanor assault and resisting arrest.

One day after McGee’s arrest for the October 15 incident, he was released from police custody. According to the Washington University student newspaper, Student Life, the next day campus police sent out an announcement saying that McGee had previously spit on a different Washington University student. The campus has issued a no trespassing order against him.

Casenet does not currently show charges stemming from the spitting incident.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office spokesman Chris King says, "Though assault fourth degree is a despicable act," it is typical for a defendant charged with misdemeanors to be released rather than being held in jail to await trial.

City prosecutors have asked in court filings McGee be held without bond.



Court records show McGee has been charged with a dozen municipal violations since August, in University City, Clayton, Florissant and other jurisdictions. His charges earlier this month stemming from the assault on the student listed his address as in St. Charles. The more recent charges have him living in Florissant.