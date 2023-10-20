St. Charles Man Charged With Assault For Punching Wash U Student

click to enlarge Courtesy St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office Anthony McGee of St. Charles.

A St. Charles man is facing an assault charge after punching a Washington University student in the face as the student walked on Big Bend Boulevard on Sunday. The incident led to the first of two times Anthony McGee would be arrested on or near the school’s campus this week.

According to a police probable cause statement, the student was walking northbound on the sidewalk when a man approached her and struck her on the left side of her face with his fist. The student’s account of the assault was corroborated by a witness.

When officers with Clayton police spotted McGee, who fit the description given to them by the student, he attempted to flee. But police eventually did arrest him. He was charged and released the next day.

However, on Wednesday, McGee was arrested for a second time by the campus police for an outstanding warrant, according to Student Life, Wash U’s student newspaper.

Student Life also reported that the campus police issued a statement saying that McGee had previously gotten into an argument and spat at another student.

The school has issued a “no trespassing order” to McGee and warned students not to approach him if they see him on campus.

