Tower Grove Park Now Has Basketball Courts

Two concrete courts and water fountains will open to the public later today near the intersection of Arsenal Street and Bent Avenue.
The courts were a long time coming. Tower Grove Park previously had courts, but they were removed in the 1980s as maintenance costs exceeded available funding, according to the Post-Dispatch.
Plans to bring them back were part of Tower Grove Park's 2017 master plan. And after breaking ground in June, the courts are finally here.
A grand opening will kick off today at 3:30 p.m. with free popcorn and youth basketball clinics starting at 4 p.m.
