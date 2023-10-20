Tower Grove Park Now Has Basketball Courts

The long-awaited court open to the public later today

By on Fri, Oct 20, 2023 at 10:05 am

click to enlarge Tower Grove basketball courts.
Monica Obradovic
We didn't know basketball courts could be so pretty.
Tower Grove Park has basketball courts for the first time in decades.

Two concrete courts and water fountains will open to the public later today near the intersection of Arsenal Street and Bent Avenue.

The courts were a long time coming. Tower Grove Park previously had courts, but they were removed in the 1980s as maintenance costs exceeded available funding, according to the Post-Dispatch.

Plans to bring them back were part of Tower Grove Park's 2017 master plan. And after breaking ground in June, the courts are finally here.

A grand opening will kick off today at 3:30 p.m. with free popcorn and youth basketball clinics starting at 4 p.m.
About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
