Man Shot to Death at Troubled Coronado Place & Towers Near SLU

A man was killed last night inside the Coronado Place & Towers, the troubled complex that houses many Saint Louis University students and sits on the edge of its campus in Grand Center.
St. Louis Police had scant information about the homicide this morning, identifying the victim only as a Black male in his 20s. They say officers responded to a report of a shooting around 8 p.m. and discovered the victim inside an apartment unit with a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS transported him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Saint Louis University student news outlet, unewsonline.com, reported on the shooting last night. Their story said that they'd received confirmation that the victim was not a SLU student, but that students in the building were still alarmed.
As the RFT previously reported, the complex draws both undergrad and graduate students, who are drawn to its affordability and close proximity to campus, but many feel that they've been caught in a bait-and-switch situation. Some have gone entire seasons without air-conditioning or heat, and the elevators frequently break. Safety has also been a major issue, particularly after an employee of the apartment complex was charged with sexually assaulting a SLU student.
Those complaints were echoed in the student newspaper's report. "We feel unsafe in this place," said Guilherme Gondin, a graduate student at Harris-Stowe who came to St. Louis from Brazil.
Police ask that anyone with information about the case call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371. Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward should contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
