Man Used Trick Bill to Swindle Gas Station Gambling Machines in St. Louis

Tio Robinson defended himself to police arguing the gaming machines were themselves illegal

By on Fri, Jun 16, 2023 at 9:11 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A gaming machine at a gas station on South Grand.
RYAN KRULL
A gaming machine at a gas station on South Grand.

St. Louis County prosecutors have charged a Georgia man with felony stealing after he and others used an "altered" bill to trick video slot machines in gas stations into letting them play for free.

According to a police probable cause statement, when 29-year-old Tio Robinson was questioned by police about the scheme, Robinson defended himself by arguing that "the machines were themselves illegal."

Police say Robinson and other men altered a $100 bill in such a way that a gaming machine would be tricked into thinking it had retained the currency when in fact the men could use it over and over again.

In total, Robinson and his cohort are accused of bilking the machines out of $30,416.

Police say the men were captured on surveillance video carrying out the scheme and that they carried out a similar one in the St. Charles area as well.

To Robinson's point, the machines do occupy a legal grey area in Missouri, where state law forbids gambling outside of casinos. However, these machines skirt that law by showing the player the outcome of the next bet before the player places it.  Even if the next bet is a known-loser, players must play through it in order to eventually get to a winner.

The machines pay out in vouchers that many times can be cashed out by the gas station attendant.

The machines are so common in St. Louis that some gas stations have constructed special rooms where gamblers can play for hours on end.
Related
Columbia Police officer Eric Wiegman rewards K-9 Nero for obeying a string of commands June 8 at the Molly Thomas Bowden Neighborhood Policing Center in Columbia. Nero needs a play session throughout his patrol shift.

Legal Weed Puts Missouri's Drug-Sniffing Police Dogs Out of Work: Dogs sensitive to the scent of pot can compromise drug investigations and prosecution

Related
A man drinks Bud Light.

Modelo Tops Bud Light as America's Number One Beer: The beer that tastes like water is now second in U.S. sales

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

New Charges for St. Louis Man Who Had Triple Murder Dismissed Last Week

By Ryan Krull

Joshua Amerson faces three counts of murder.

A Hellmouth Has Opened in St. Louis' Ellendale Neighborhood

By Riverfront Times Staff

south st. louis sinkhole

Light Pole Crashes Through Soulard Apartment Window

By Ryan Krull

Light Pole Crashes Through Soulard Apartment Window

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Announces Hires Amid Push for Higher Pay

By Ryan Krull

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore

Also in News

Missouri Superintendents Hate Their Jobs

By Rosalind Early

High turnover among superintendents remains a problem across Missouri school districts.

St. Louis CITY SC Sticks Together in Draw Against LA Galaxy

By Julian Trejo

Despite yellow cards and mistakes from St. Louis CITY SC, coach Bradley Carnell trusts his players.

In Senate Run, Wesley Bell Seeks To Calm Chaos — Unlike Josh Hawley

By Ryan Krull

St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell, photographed in 2019.

The Cardinals Know You Need 8th Inning Booze to Drown Your Sorrows

By Monica Obradovic

Pre-gaming is not enough to get you through this season of Cardinals baseball.
More

Digital Issue

June 14, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us