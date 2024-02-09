‘Match with Metro Transit’ This Valentine’s, Not That Skeevy Tinder Profile

You can get a free monthly transit pass just for trying public transit

By on Fri, Feb 9, 2024 at 6:00 am

click to enlarge Could this be your true love? - HARLAN MCCARTHY
HARLAN MCCARTHY
Could this be your true love?

Forget Tinder. Or Grindr, or Bumble. Public transportation advocates want you to match with Metro Transit.

Citizens for Modern Transit, in conjunction with Metro Transit and St. Clair County Transit District, launched a campaign called “Match with Metro Transit,” to encourage new riders to give public transit a try, according to the organization.

“Those new to the public transit scene can get a free monthly transit pass for their school or workday commute,” the organization said in an online statement.

March passes are up for grabs to the first 250 individuals who register online before Feb. 29.

The organization and its partners are also “sharing the love” with current riders by offering a “sweetheart deal,” Citizens for Modern Transit said. This means current Metro Transit riders who convince someone else to register get a transit-themed t-shirt.

Commuters leaving for their destinations between 6:30 and 8:30 a.m. on Valentine’s Day from the North Hanley, Cortex, Central West End, 5th & Missouri, Belleville and Shrewsberry transit centers may also see a member of the organization’s street team passing out Valentine’s suckers.

“With 38 MetroLink stations and 59 MetroBus routes, thousands are already taking transit to get where they need to go,” Kim Cella, executive director of Citizens for Modern Transit said about the effort. “Through this campaign, we want to help increase new ridership. Transit is safe, convenient and cost-effective. What’s not to love about that.”

