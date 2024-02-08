St. Louis Police Just Crashed Another SUV, to Little Surprise

The crash took place around 11:30 a.m. at the corner of Euclid and Page avenues, with the SUV driving off the road, over the sidewalk and into a chain link fence surrounding the New Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church. A police spokeswoman tells us no other vehicles were involved.
So, what triggered the accident this time? A stray dog? A parked car just sticking its butt out there in the street? Maybe even the police radio, daring to distract the driver with all its shiny buttons? Yes, we can't help but think of the two rookie officers who drove their SUV into Bar:PM, only for police to arrest the bar's co-owner who dared to question why a vehicle had crashed through his front wall.
In this case, though, the police report only minor injuries and no one's been arrested — not even the fence owner, apparently. In St. Louis, that counts as a happy ending.
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed