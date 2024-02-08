St. Louis Police Just Crashed Another SUV, to Little Surprise

Round up the usual suspects!

By on Thu, Feb 8, 2024 at 3:36 pm

click to enlarge This time, the St. Louis Police only drove into a fence. - TOM WATSON
TOM WATSON
This time, the St. Louis Police only drove into a fence.
St. Louis police crashed another SUV today — but at least this time they didn't take out  the front of a beloved local bar ... or land upside-down.

The crash took place around 11:30 a.m. at the corner of Euclid and Page avenues, with the SUV driving off the road, over the sidewalk and into a chain link fence surrounding the New Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church. A police spokeswoman tells us no other vehicles were involved.

So, what triggered the accident this time? A stray dog? A parked car just sticking its butt out there in the street? Maybe even the police radio, daring to distract the driver with all its shiny buttons? Yes, we can't help but think of the two rookie officers who drove their SUV into Bar:PM, only for police to arrest the bar's co-owner who dared to question why a vehicle had crashed through his front wall.

In this case, though, the police report only minor injuries and no one's been arrested — not even the fence owner, apparently. In St. Louis, that counts as a happy ending.

click to enlarge The officers were fine. The fence, not so much. - TOM WATSON
TOM WATSON
The officers were fine. The fence, not so much.

A St. Louis police SUV ended up bottoms up after a crash in Downtown West on January 7, 2024.

St. Louis Police Crash Another SUV, This Time in Downtown West: Who let the dog out this time?

This image of a St. Louis Police SUV was captured in Carondelet moments before the SUV crashed into an LGBTQ bar.

St. Louis Police SUV That Hit Bar:PM Ran a Red Light Moments Earlier: The incident led to criminal charges against the LGBTQ bar's co-owner

This video was taking from an address near Bar:PM in St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood.

Video Shows St. Louis Police SUV Swerving Wildly, Hitting Bar:PM: The crash led to the bar's co-owner being charged with felony assault


