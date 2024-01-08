St. Louis Police Crash Another SUV, This Time in Downtown West

Who let the dog out this time?

By on Mon, Jan 8, 2024 at 8:59 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A St. Louis police SUV ended up bottoms up after a crash in Downtown West on January 7, 2024. - AARON BUNSE
AARON BUNSE
A St. Louis police SUV ended up bottoms up after a crash in Downtown West on January 7, 2024.
Officers behind the wheel of a St. Louis police SUV collided with a sedan at a Downtown West intersection  yesterday, the third such police crash in the city in less than a month.

Video of the collision shows a light-colored sedan move through the intersection at Olive and 20th streets at what appears to be a normal speed. It makes impact with a speeding police SUV near its rear wheel. The police SUV then skids and begins rolling over. It ends up a block away, by 21st Street, flipped over.

Fortunately, the officers in the vehicle suffered only minor injuries and were released from the hospital last night.

The video does not clearly show which vehicle involved in the crash had a green light and which was running a red. The officers involved were heading to a call in the Central West End, according to KSDK. Their vehicle's lights were on.
click to enlarge The police vehicle flipped not far from the intersection of 20th and Olive streets. - AARON BUNSE
AARON BUNSE
The police vehicle flipped not far from the intersection of 20th and Olive streets.

This collision comes on the heels of two similar incidents last month.

On December 12, in north city, a police SUV collided with a Nissan at the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and Sarah Streets. The police vehicle's lights in that instance were not on; it, too, ended up upside-down.

About a week later, in the early hours of December 18, two probationary officers behind the wheel of a police SUV slammed into Bar:PM on South Broadway. Police then took the co-owner of that bar, Chad Morris, into custody. After public outcry, the charges against Morris were reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor.

It was later revealed that the police SUV that hit the bar had run a red light a few seconds before. Its sirens were not on.

In that crash, officers at the scene reportedly stated they rammed into the bar after swerving to miss a dog. The department then stated that the officers were swerving to miss a parked car. Finally, the department said that the crash was caused by an officer being distracted by the car's radio and then swerving to miss that parked car.

Photos from the scene yesterday were captured by Aaron Bunse of Studio DVLP and used with permission.

UPDATEA little before noon today, the SLMPD released additional information about yesterday's crash.

According to the police incident report, the crash involved a total of four vehicles. In addition to the police SUV, the report says that the crash involved a 2004 Toyota Camry driven by a 75-year-old man, a 2015 Dodge Charger driven by a 23-year-old man riding with a 40-year-old female passenger, and a 2020 Infinity QX60 driven by a 40-year-old man.

The driver of the police SUV was a 30-year-old officer who had been on the force less than a year. The passenger was a 24-year-old officer with a year's experience.

Similarly, both officers involved in the Bar:PM crash last month had relatively little time on the force. Both were probationary officers who had been with the department less than a year.


Related
Even St. Louis City's Police Can't Drive

Even St. Louis City's Police Can't Drive: Cops: They're just like us!

Related
This image of a St. Louis Police SUV was captured in Carondelet moments before the SUV crashed into an LGBTQ bar.

St. Louis Police SUV That Hit Bar:PM Ran a Red Light Moments Earlier: The incident led to criminal charges against the LGBTQ bar’s co-owner

Related
The scene at Bar:PM in the wee hours of Monday morning.

St. Louis Police Didn’t Do Toxicology Test After Bar:PM Crash: And now even Gov. Parson is calling for the body cam footage to be released


We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Fears About Downtown St. Louis Were Overblown, Says Conventiongoer

By Ryan Krull

Grace Peterson was enjoying the sights in downtown St. Louis in January 2024.

St. Louis Jail Bans Phones After Detainee Photo Goes Public

By Ryan Krull

A CJC detainee shows a large hernia that his family says went long-untreated in the jail.

Flight Logs Show Sex Perv Jeffrey Epstein Made a Trip to St. Louis

By Ryan Krull

One of Jeffrey Epstein's booking photos.

St. Louis City Retracts Mask Mandate for City Employees [UPDATE]

By Sarah Fenske

Mayor Tishaura Jones and Congresswoman Cori Bush show how it's done back in 2021.

Also in News

As 4-Day School Weeks Increase in Missouri, Legislators Push Back

By Annelise Hanshaw

Senator Doug Beck (D-Affton) at a committee meeting April 4, 2023. He is one of three lawmakers in Missouri addressing the length of the school week in his pre-filed legislation.

Hyperloop Dies, and With It the Dreams of 2 Missouri Governors

By Ray Hartmann

SCREENSHOT

YouTuber Makes Key Discovery in Missouri Cold Case

By Monica Obradovic

Donnie Erwin

For St. Louis Families with Alzheimer’s, Holidays Can Be a Struggle

By Kathleen Lees

Andy and Mary Rachelski have shifted their holiday routines due to her Alzheimer's disease.
More

Digital Issue

December 27, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us