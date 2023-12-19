Video Shows St. Louis Police SUV Swerving Wildly, Hitting Bar:PM

The crash led to the bar's co-owner being charged with felony assault

By on Tue, Dec 19, 2023 at 10:26 am

This video was taking from an address near Bar:PM in St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood. - SCREENSHOT
This video was taking from an address near Bar:PM in St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood.

The Riverfront Times has obtained video of a St. Louis Police SUV swerving on South Broadway and into Bar:PM.

The video, taken around 12:30 a.m. Monday by a security camera on the opposite side of the street as the bar, shows the cruiser appearing to travel at a high rate of speed. It then veers past the side of a parked car — one that it didn't appear to be in any danger of hitting — and careens across two wide-open lanes and into the LGBTQ establishment.

The collision has developed into a national news story in the past day because after St. Louis police crashed their SUV into the bar, they arrested its co-owner for felony assault.

Watch the video below:


"This is embarrassing for the police department," says Javad Khazaeli, the attorney for Bar:PM co-owner Chad Morris.

Khazaeli says that this video — as well as another, longer one taken by a bystander — contradicts the police narrative. The driver claimed to have swerved to avoid hitting a parked car and then police claimed that Morris later assaulted an officer.

Morris, who has been in jail since early Monday morning, is set to be released on his own recognizance later today.

In a brief statement to media outlets this morning — the first made to the RFT about the incident after several requests, the police department said this: "Relative to the below incident, 37-year-old Chad Morris was charged with Assault 3rd – Special Victim and Resisting/Interfering with Arrest. A booking photo is attached.

"All further inquiries must be directed to the Circuit Attorney's Office."

click to enlarge The scene at Bar:PM in the wee hours of Monday morning. - COURTESY BAR:PM STAFF
The scene at Bar:PM in the wee hours of Monday morning.
Chad Morris spoke to the media just minutes after being released from the St. Louis City Justice Center today.

Bar:PM Owner Arrested by St. Louis Police Was Beaten 'Terribly,' Attorney Says: Chad Morris has been released from the St. Louis jail after his arrest in the early hours of December 18


This still from a video shot by bystander Matt Pfaff shows St. Louis Police at Bar:PM after crashing an SUV into the LGBTQ bar.

Attorney: Videos Taken at Bar:PM Contradict St. Louis Police Story: Police crashed an SUV into the LGBTQ bar, then arrested a co-owner for felony assault

The scene at Bar:PM in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

St. Louis Police Crash Into LGBTQ Bar, Arrest Its Owner: James Pence says police handcuffed both him and co-owner Chad Wick — and then arrested Wick

The scene at Bar:PM in the wee hours of Monday morning.

St. Louis Police File Felony Charge Against Bar:PM Owner After SUV Crash: Co-owner Chad Morris now faces a charge of felony assault on an officer


We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

