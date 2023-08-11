Even St. Louis City's Police Can't Drive

Well damn! #STL pic.twitter.com/hONx5KPXLN— St. Louis Followers (@STLfollowers) August 11, 2023
Video posted to social media by an auto repair shop in north city shows a St. Louis police SUV trying and failing to pull the sort of illegal u-turn that is rote for most city drivers.
The video is time-stamped as having been taken this morning around 7:20 a.m. It shows a group of St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department SUVs heading south on Kingshighway in the Fountain Park neighborhood near the intersection of Cates Avenue. A few seconds into the video, as they're driving past King's Custom Auto Service Center near the Wayman AME Church, they all suddenly turn around.
However, one of the SUVs never made it to whatever crime scene the officers were trying to respond to. As the vehicle turns around, the driver pulls onto the curb and drives right into a light pole, leaving the front end of the police vehicle pretty banged up and the light pole laid out on the street.
This is city isn't exactly known for its prudent driving, but even by St. Louis standards this is a pretty rough.
No word yet from the City Counselor's Office as to how this was the pole's fault.
