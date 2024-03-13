Midtown St. Louis Will Get a Pedestrian Bridge Over I-64

click to enlarge FLICKR/ PAUL SABLEMAN This photo from 2015 shows the Armory from I-64. A new pedestrian bridge will connect its district to the rest of Midtown.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced it will match local funding to construct a greenway bridge in Midtown for bikers and pedestrians.

The bridge will be between the I-64/40 decks at Spring Street, according to an official release from the department. The Brickline Greenway will go above the east-bound lanes and below the west-bound lanes, bridging the barrier created by the interstate to the Grand MetroLink Station and the area around the Armory.



A rendering shows the new project:

“This portion of the greenway will link into a separate Brickline Greenway project connecting the Grand MetroLink Station to the Cortex MetroLink Station, creating more access and options for residents and visitors alike,” according to the release.

The project is supported by U.S. Representative Cori Bush (D-St. Louis), St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and the Great Rivers Greenway. The DOT awarded $9.9 million to the project as part of its Reconnecting Communities and Neighborhoods Program. That’s half of the total cost of the project and the rest will be raised locally by Great Rivers Greenway.

“Every person and community deserves healthy and safe transit options,” Bush said in a statement. “This greenway bridge will improve connectivity between our neighborhoods and help create a more pedestrian, mass transit, and bike friendly St. Louis for everyone. I am so happy to have supported this project and that our office could help make this funding possible.”