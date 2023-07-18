St. Louis Burger Week - Get the App + Feast!

Missouri Joins 18 States In Challenging Abortion Patients' Privacy

Andrew Bailey and 18 other AGs say proposed changes to medical privacy laws violate state rights

By on Tue, Jul 18, 2023 at 3:46 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Andrew Bailey.
COURTESY MISSOURI GOVERNOR'S OFFICE
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey.
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, along with 18 other Republican attorneys  general, opposes a rule proposed by the Biden administration that would help protect abortion patients from prosecution.

In April, the Biden administration proposed a change to medical privacy laws in the wake of the Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision last June. The rule would bar health care providers and insurance companies from sharing records relating to reproductive health care in states where the care is legal.

Biden's proposal was an explicit move to prevent patients' information from being used to investigate, sue or prosecute abortion seekers or their health care provider for lawful abortions or "legal reproductive health care."

The Republican attorneys general, in a letter drafted by Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch's office, argued Biden's rule was a slap against rights returned to the states after the Supreme Court's decision last summer.

In its Dobbs decision, the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade, thus returning the issue of "regulating or prohibition abortion" to "citizens of each state." States now have much more discretion to criminalize or prohibit abortion.

Biden's proposal is an attempt to "wrest control over abortion back from the people and their elected representatives," the attorneys general argued in their letter to Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra.

It's also a "solution in search of a problem," the AGs continued. Biden's proposed rule would upset the "careful, decades-old" balance of current Department of Health and Human Services regulations that have "safeguarded the privacy of individual health information" for over 20 years.

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountancy Act blocks health information from being shared without the patients' consent or knowledge. But the AGs say exceptions have always been made for law enforcement or health oversight agencies to investigate state law violations and protect public health.

The AGs further stated that the Biden administration has "pushed a false narrative" that states are seeking to criminalize pregnant women or medical personnel who provide lifesaving care.

Missouri's abortion ban states that medical providers who provide abortions can be charged, and GOP politicians in the state, including Governor Mike Parson, have said formerly-pregnant people could not be prosecuted for violation of the law. But the law's phrasing causes some legal experts to believe abortion patients could be prosecuted.

Many of the AGs' states, including Missouri, have limited access to gender-affirming care. Their comments claim the rule could also be leveraged to protect "radical transgender-policy goals" through its broad definition of reproductive health care.

"Given its far-reaching and radical approach to transgender issues, the Administration may intend to use the proposed rule to obstruct state laws concerning experimental gender-transition procedures for minors (such as puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgical interventions)" the AGs wrote.

The Department of Health and Human Services will release a final rule later this year, Politico reports. Current HIPPA rules permit, but do not require, disclosure of private health information to law enforcement officers under certain conditions, such as under court order.
Related
"We're not backing down," Yamelsie Rodríguez, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri said in a statement.

Could Missouri Prosecute Abortion Patients? GOP AG Candidates Won’t Say: The two Republican candidates for Missouri Attorney General did not respond to questions about the state’s abortion law

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Basement Airbnb Makes Family's Time in St. Louis a Nightmare

By Sarah Fenske

David, left, and Diane Nedvidek, with their youngest son, who was born in St. Louis.

St. Louis City SC Rolls Out Red Carpet for Sterling K Brown

By Ryan Krull

St. Louis City SC Rolls Out Red Carpet for Sterling K Brown

We Need to Sit Our Asses Down at St. Louis City SC Games

By Rosalind Early

You're going to need stamina if you go to a St. Louis City SC game.

St. Louis Drivers Really Are Among the Worst in the U.S., Study Finds

By Sarah Fenske

Just another day on the St. Louis streets.

Also in News

'Person of Interest' in Dogtown BP Shooting Escapes St. Louis Police Custody

By Ryan Krull

Jataveion Scott is a 'person of interest' in a fatal shooting.

St. Louis County Woman Found Not Guilty in 2020 Pagedale Shooting

By Ryan Krull

Jonique Borroum, 30, found not guilty in county court today.

Civilian Oversight Board Overseeing St. Louis Police Fails to Meet

By Ryan Krull

The board tasked with investigating police misconduct has not met in almost a year.

St. Louis Board of Aldermen Eyes Red Light Cameras to Curb Traffic Violence

By Ryan Krull

An uptick in pedestrian deaths has rekindled talk of red light cameras.
More

Digital Issue

July 19, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us