Missouri Lawmaker Responds to Viral Video in Most Embarrassing Way Possible

click to enlarge TIM BOMMEL/MISSOURI HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS Rep. Chuck Basye responded to a viral video of him being read for filth with immature homophobic comments.

Meanwhile, in Missouri, State Representative @IanMack03007724 gives one of the most powerful speeches I have ever heard.



Turn on the volume. You want this timeline cleanse.pic.twitter.com/IPaxHtEJyH — Lindsey Simmons (@LynzforCongress) April 15, 2022

Here’s the email I sent to Chuck Bayse’s office and his personal response. I’ll let you decide if this is the type of person you think should be making laws in Missouri. pic.twitter.com/SQmBYACzQr — Jeremy Danner (@Jeremy_Danner) April 18, 2022

Here’s more fun from Chuck’s official state email account. pic.twitter.com/S1TpAanUKH — Jeremy Danner (@Jeremy_Danner) April 18, 2022

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit and Google News.