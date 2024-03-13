Missouri Lawmakers Push to Make Psilocybin Legal for Veterans

When State Senator Holly Thompson Rehder (R-Sikeston) first heard about the idea to legalize psilocybin for therapeutic use, she was adamantly opposed to it. But the more she learned about the drug and studies on its uses, the more intrigued she became.



“I was so impressed,” Rehder tells the RFT, “and just amazed at the outcomes that these other studies were showing for people who had chronic depression, substance use disorder, PTSD — it's amazing.”



That change of heart led Rehder to introduce SB 768 this session, which aims to legalize psilocybin, the drug that puts the “magic” in magic mushrooms, for therapeutic use among veterans. The bill had its first reading on January 3; it is the companion bill to HB 1830, which Representative Aaron McMullen (R-Independence), introduced in the house. Both bills have moved out of their respective committees with “do pass” recommendations.



If passed, these bills would allow veterans over 21 years old with diagnosed mental disabilities such as PTSD or depression to use psilocybin in a clinical setting as part of a study with a medical professional. Rehder’s bill would further grant $3 million dollars to Missouri universities and medical research agencies to study the impact of the drug on these mental health issues.



Already, a growing body of research supports the approach. Bethany Mealy, a therapist with a private practice, offered written witness testimony in support of McMullen’s bill.



“The science of the effectiveness of psilocybin use for mental health diagnoses leaves no room for interpretation other than that it is extremely effective. During my time as a facilitator on the second arm of the phase 1 psilocybin study, I witnessed such transformation,” Mealy wrote. “I can't help but think of one participant in particular who was an EMT. He came to this study because he was feeling immense burnout and suffering from PTSD-like symptoms due to his work. This individual left this study feeling like his slate had been wiped clean and reported significant reduction in his PTSD symptoms.”



With a treatment so effective at helping those at a higher suicide risk, Mealy asked, how can legislators oppose the bill in good conscience?



“Psilocybin can be a life saving medicine. It can also be a life-altering medicine in terms of symptom reduction and clearing. The science is there,” Mealy wrote. “Psychedelics are a catalyst for healing, and they are showing to be a catalyst that can expedite healing as well [as] provide healing that runs deep. Please, please, please consider supporting HB 1830, peoples’ lives depend on it.”



This isn’t the first time Missouri lawmakers have attempted to legalize the use of psilocybin in a therapeutic setting. State Republicans in both the House and the Senate have filed similar legislation the past few years, with 2023’s attempt primarily championed by State Representative Tony Lovasco (R-O’Fallon). But when legislators tried to pass the bills last year, they were blocked by opponents who didn’t want to legalize magic mushrooms. These representatives tanked the bill on the last day of the legislative session, Rehder says.



“Honestly, it's because they equate this to your psychedelics of the ’70s and not what it is today, which is a therapeutic remedy for chronic depression, PTSD and substance use disorder,” Rehder says. “It’s done in a clinical study. It's not like somebody can go pick up mushrooms at the same place they are picking up marijuana.”



Sponsors were initially met with the same block this year, Rehder says, which is why the bills were tailored to serve veterans specifically. Since then, Rehder has spoken with some of the representatives who were strictly opposed to her bill who now say that, while they won’t vote yes, they also won’t block it.



So sponsors of the legislation are hopeful that this will be the session such a measure passes. While psilocybin may not work for everyone, veterans — who are historically at a higher risk of suicide — deserve to be able to access treatment without the government standing in the way, Lovasco and Rehder agree.



For his part, Lovasco was also skeptical of the treatment when he first heard of it, he says. But after diving into the research he learned that it holds a lot of promise and hope for veterans who are otherwise struggling. It may take some time before the legislation passes, but everyone he has spoken to about it is at least open to the idea, he tells the RFT.



“A lot of folks just need that kind of experience of talking to folks, seeing the actual evidence, the medical experts’ testimony makes a big difference,” Lovasco says. “You hear ‘magic mushrooms’ and you think about recreational drug use, which is not at all what this is about. And so, quite frankly, I think it's just a matter of educating people in the General Assembly about the realities of this actual medicinal product in that clinical setting.”



