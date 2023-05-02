MoModerne Is Moving From Crestwood to City Foundry

One of St. Louis’ favorite vintage stores, MoModerne Design Shop, is moving from Crestwood to City Foundry (3730 Foundry Way, cityfoundrystl.com)
A post from the company on social media described the move from the space at 8361 Watson Road as “bittersweet,” but the owners say they’re ready for a “new adventure.” The store was in Crestwood for nine years.
MoModerne announced that it was looking for a new retail location just over a month ago. The scouting process must’ve progressed quickly, though, because the store is already giving us a sneak peek of the new space at City Foundry where it will host an ever-changing collection of mid-century treasures.
The space has large warehouse windows and a view of IKEA just across South Vandeventer Avenue.
City Foundry is quickly becoming one of the most popular places in St. Louis to build a business. In addition to all of the food and shopping options on site, it's also a growing center of entertainment, too, with a cinema (Alamo Drafthouse), a venue (City Winery), minigolf (Puttshack) and more all right there in the same complex.
