MoModerne Is Moving From Crestwood to City Foundry

One of St. Louis’ favorite vintage stores, MoModerne Design Shop, is moving from Crestwood toA post from the company on social media described the move from the space at 8361 Watson Road as “bittersweet,” but the owners say they’re ready for a “new adventure.” The store was in Crestwood for nine years.MoModerne announced that it was looking for a new retail location just over a month ago. The scouting process must’ve progressed quickly, though, because the store is already giving us a sneak peek of the new space at City Foundry where it will host an ever-changing collection of mid-century treasures.The space has large warehouse windows and a view of IKEA just across South Vandeventer Avenue.City Foundry is quickly becoming one of the most popular places in St. Louis to build a business. In addition to all of the food and shopping options on site, it's also a growing center of entertainment, too, with a cinema (Alamo Drafthouse), a venue (City Winery), minigolf (Puttshack) and more all right there in the same complex.