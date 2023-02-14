Multiple Cars Mysteriously Struck By Falling Concrete Near Hampton Overpass

click to enlarge Courtesy photo A chunk of concrete damaged this car on Interstate 64 Sunday night.

click to enlarge Courtesy photo The chunk of concrete that struck the vehicle.

At least two times this past weekend, chunks of concrete mysteriously struck the cars of St. Louis drivers on Interstate 64 near the Hampton Avenue overpass.The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating but says it is not clear that the incidents are the result of rocks being thrown onto the highway.One incident occurred Sunday night around 6 p.m. when a piece of concrete struck a red Nissan as it passed under Hampton while headed eastbound on I-64.The concrete left a long gash in the car's hood and a spider crack in the windshield.The driver spoke to thebut asked that his name not be published. He said that when police responded, "The officer told us that for the last week, detectives have been working there because there are reports of some people throwing things at cars from ... the Hampton and Turtle Park overpasses."The SLMPD says that a similar incident occurred two days prior, on Friday, when another car on I-64 was struck by a chunk of concrete near the Hampton and Kingshighway exits.A spokesperson for SLMPD says officers are investigating and have observed several pieces of concrete under the Hampton overpass.