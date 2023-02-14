Multiple Cars Mysteriously Struck By Falling Concrete Near Hampton Overpass

Cars on Interstate 64 were damaged by debris near Turtle Park twice over the weekend

By on Tue, Feb 14, 2023 at 8:33 am

click to enlarge A chunk of concrete damaged this car on Interstate 64 Sunday night.
Courtesy photo
A chunk of concrete damaged this car on Interstate 64 Sunday night.

At least two times this past weekend, chunks of concrete mysteriously struck the cars of St. Louis drivers on Interstate 64 near the Hampton Avenue overpass.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating but says it is not clear that the incidents are the result of rocks being thrown onto the highway.

One incident occurred Sunday night around 6 p.m. when a piece of concrete struck a red Nissan as it passed under Hampton while headed eastbound on I-64.

The concrete left a long gash in the car's hood and a spider crack in the windshield.

The driver spoke to the RFT but asked that his name not be published. He said that when police responded, "The officer told us that for the last week, detectives have been working there because there are reports of some people throwing things at cars from ... the Hampton and Turtle Park overpasses."

The SLMPD says that a similar incident occurred two days prior, on Friday, when another car on I-64 was struck by a chunk of concrete near the Hampton and Kingshighway exits.

click to enlarge The chunk of concrete that struck the vehicle.
Courtesy photo
The chunk of concrete that struck the vehicle.

A spokesperson for SLMPD says officers are investigating and have observed several pieces of concrete under the Hampton overpass.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

