New Lending Library Offers Free Outdoor Gear to St. Louis Youth

The River City Outdoors nonprofit is making nature more accessible

By on Thu, Jul 6, 2023 at 11:00 am

click to enlarge The River City Outdoors Gear Lending Library is now open in the Central West End.
Courtesy River City Outdoors
The River City Outdoors Gear Lending Library is now open in the Central West End.
A St. Louis city-based nonprofit is trying to make the outdoors a little more accessible to anyone who wants to do some exploring.

River City Outdoors announced today that it has opened a Gear Lending Library in the Central West End. The gear library allows for approved organizations to come by and borrow equipment for hiking, camping, paddling, bikepacking and other outdoor excursion.

“One of the common barriers we see when it comes to getting kids and families outside is the availability and access to quality gear,” River City Outdoors Director Rebecca Weave said in a statement. “This resource will help make experiencing the outdoors more accessible to hundreds of people and partners.”

Two of the organizations already working with the gear library are the Black Trans Bike Experience and Ujima, a nonprofit focused on food justice, environmental stewardship, and youth empowerment.

Jay-Marie Hill, founder of Black Trans Bike Experience, said of the new initiative: “For most of our participants, it’s unrealistic and alienating to require they spend extra money to buy gear or tools and just use them one time or for one trip. Offerings like these are essential to making the benefits of experiencing the outdoors more comfortable, fun, and accessible for all.”

A representative from Ujima said they will use the gear to expand their outdoor education programs. The gear in the library is currently available to organizations who work with St. Louis youth as well as school groups.

The Gear Lending Library is located at the Big Muddy Adventures Guide Shop at 4662 Washington Boulevard. For more info about the nonprofit and the gear available to borrow, check out its website.
