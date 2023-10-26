Nonprofit Leader Connie Bobo Charged with Stealing $11 Million

Bobo's St. Charles community center claimed to spend pandemic aid on meals for low-income, school-age children, but she instead enriched herself

By on Thu, Oct 26, 2023 at 11:36 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Connie Bobo now faces eight felony counts in federal court. - VIA LINKEDIN
VIA LINKEDIN
Connie Bobo now faces eight felony counts in federal court.
The leader of a nonprofit in St. Charles has been charged with stealing nearly $11 million in pandemic aid — and living a life of luxury on funds meant to feed low-income children.

Connie Bobo, executive director of New Heights Community Resource Center, submitted claims to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services saying the organization had served 3 million meals to low-income, school-age children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri says the meals were never purchased or supplied. Instead, federal prosecutors say, Bobo cashed in — using $4.3 million to purchase a home for herself worth nearly $1 million, other homes for relatives and a $2.2 million commercial real estate investment.

She also gave nearly $1.4 million to her romantic partner, prosecutors say. He then spent $211,907 on a 2017 Mercedes-Benz G550 Wagon.

Bobo's real estate purchases and questions about her nonprofit's meal program were first exposed by Jacob Barker of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Bobo told Barker last November that she started her nonprofit in 2011 and operated 32 food distribution sites during the pandemic. She admitted to using nonprofit funds to buy her $975,000 home but told him she used it for board meetings.

“Nobody’s money went to waste,” she told Barker. “We purchased the food, we served the people and those numbers are not doctored. Those are real numbers.”

Barker reported that state officials were skeptical and had flagged the claims — and also kicked Bobo's nonprofit out of the food reimbursement programs.

click to enlarge Bobo posted on Instagram about being featured in She The Magazine for "conquering adversity & cultivating caring communities." - VIA INSTAGRAM
VIA INSTAGRAM
Bobo posted on Instagram about being featured in She The Magazine for "conquering adversity & cultivating caring communities."
Now Bobo faces three felony counts of wire fraud, three counts of aggravated identity theft and two counts of obstruction of an official proceeding. She was indicted by a grand jury yesterday.

“This indictment shows that we will aggressively pursue those who defraud a program intended to feed needy children, and those who exploited loopholes created by a global pandemic,” U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming said in a press release. “We will seize the houses and luxury vehicles that they buy with those funds and we will seek punishment that is appropriate for the scale of the crime, which by law includes repayment of the funds.

"Anyone with information about COVID-19 related fraud should contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 866-720-5721.” In the indictment, prosecutors are already seeking forfeiture of Bobo's real estate and the SUV — suggesting that for this local nonprofit executive, the gravy train is over.
Related
Chris Caroll photo from sex offender registry.

Whiskey Dix Trucking Repair Co. Owner Gets Busted, Again: Already facing charges of COVID-relief fraud, Chris Carroll is accused of witness tampering and Clean Air Act violations

Related
Booking photo of Christen Schulte.

Missouri Woman Already in Prison Gets More Time for COVID Fraud: Convicted embezzler Christen Schulte was sentenced to two additional years for ill-gotten COVID-relief money

Related
Thomas F. Eagleton United States Courthouse in downtown St. Louis

St. Louis Mother and Son Sentenced for COVID Relief Fraud: A judge ordered Dionneshae Forland and Dwayne Times to pay back almost $1 million


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of the RFT and its sister papers. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and continues to host its Legal Roundtable, as well participating as an occasional panelist on Nine PBS' Donnybrook. She lives in St. Louis.
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Missouri Teacher Rikki Laughlin Sent Nude Pics to Student, Charges Say

By Sarah Fenske

Rikki Laughlin's mug shot.

Bond Hearing Canceled for Trunk or Treat Shooter Matthew McCulloch

By Ryan Krull

Bond Hearing Canceled for Trunk or Treat Shooter Matthew McCulloch

How Alton, Illinois, Became Mid-America's Most Haunted Town

By Chris Andoe

Alton's historic Mineral Springs Hotel shows signs of haunting — and also houses a museum called Soul Asylum, which displays torture devices.

Missouri Teacher Brianna Coppage Is OnlyFans' ‘Favorite MILF’

By Ryan Krull

St. Clair High School teacher Brianna Coppage is leaning into her side gig on OnlyFans.

Also in News

Speaker Plocher Gets Untimely Call from Scandal-Plagued Former Speaker

By Ryan Krull

Embattled speaker of the Missouri House Dean Plocher.

Fast Food CEO Mike Hamra Enters Missouri Governor Race

By Alexia McCullison

Screenshot from campaign video.

Missouri Teacher Rikki Laughlin Sent Nude Pics to Student, Charges Say

By Sarah Fenske

Rikki Laughlin's mug shot.

Grieving Mom Says Agape Boarding School's Abuse Led to Son’s Death

By Ryan Krull

Agape boarding school in Stockton, MO.
More

Digital Issue

October 25, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us