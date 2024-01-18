North County Complex Endured 6 Days Without Heat, Hot Water or Apologies

Norwood Court Apartments' heat was back on today, but managers still won’t tell tenants what caused the problems

By on Thu, Jan 18, 2024 at 8:19 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Sherrie Robertson shows the space heater she had to use to endure a long cold snap with no heat in her apartment. - MIKE FITZGERALD
MIKE FITZGERALD
Sherrie Robertson shows the space heater she had to use to endure a long cold snap with no heat in her apartment.

The heat and hot water finally returned late Thursday morning to Sherri Robertson’s apartment at Norwood Court, in north St. Louis County. But Robertson says she is still irked by the fact the company that operates the sprawling apartment complex has not offered any explanations or apologies for the ordeal she and her fellow tenants endured during this past week’s Arctic weather blast.

The brutal run of sub-zero temperatures coincided with Robertson’s apartment losing heat early on the morning of Friday, January 12. It didn’t come back on until late Thursday morning, January 18 — capping six days of shivering misery, according to Robertson.

“I had to stay in here and suffer the consequences,” says Robertson, noting that she’s the full-time caregiver for her uncle Arthur Rasheed, 72, who’s been incapacitated since suffering a massive stroke several years ago.

“I didn’t want to leave and let him freeze,” Robertson said of Rasheed. “I made sure he stayed warm. I put blankets all over him.”

During the stretch without heat, Robertson said she put in calls to the office of the property manager, Multi-South Management, “and they’d just tell me somebody’s working on the boiler.”

The only thing Multi-South did to mitigate the misery was drop off an electric space heater in her apartment, says Robertson, who’s lived at Norwood Court seven years.

Otherwise, she says, “I’ve been calling and calling.They’ve been horrible.”

Norwood Court sits just west of Lucas and Hunt Road, just south of I-70 and a few miles east of Lambert Airport. A man in Norwood Court’s office, who was identified as the on-site property manager, and who answered to the name “Michaelf,” declined to comment for this story Thursday.

Willie Robinson, who says he’s lived at Norwood Court for three and a half years, expressed similar frustration with the six-day run without heat and hot water, as well as Multi-South’s failure to respond to his calls for help or answers.

The lack of hot water meant he couldn’t take a shower for nearly a week, Robinson says.

“I have to be at work at a certain time. But I don’t want to catch a cold,” Robinson says. “It’s ridiculous.”

St. Louis County real estate records show that a company called AS St Louis LLC, organized by a man named Pinchos Shemano, 59, of Brooklyn, New York, bought Norwood Court in 2021.

Shemano did not return calls seeking comment to his offices in Brooklyn.

Shemano is also listed as the organizer of Multi-South Management, of Memphis, Tennessee, according to Missouri Secretary of State records.

Shemano’s name is connected to at least 53 companies and limited liability corporations that match his address of 2158 82nd Street, Brooklyn.

Four LLCs managed by Shemano bought a 25-building apartment complex in southern New Jersey for almost $18 million, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Two years later, companies controlled by Shemano sold an 1,103-unit apartment complex in Jacksonville, Florida, to investors for $49.5 million, according to the Jacksonville Business Journal.

Ever since Multi-South took over Norwood Court’s operations, maintenance and upkeep have gone downhill, a man whose 67-year-old mother lives in the apartment complex tells the RFT.

Roaches have become a problem, while the elevator in his mother’s building hasn’t stopped at the right floors for months because of electrical problems, he says.

“And that’s unsafe as shit,” the man says. “It’s very unsafe for everybody. That’s not right.”

Related
The Spanish Cove Townhomes have been one of the area’s biggest evictors, despite taking $1.2 million in federal funding designed to keep people in their homes.

Missouri Landlords Who Were Paid to Keep People Housed Are Now Evicting Them: Some of St. Louis' biggest evictors also benefited heavily from the federally funded State Assistance for Housing Relief


Related
Northview Village is located St. Louis' Kingsgway West neighborhood.

Feds Forgave Troubled Northview Village’s $1.9M PPP Loan: Nursing homes linked to Maklouf Suissa raked in nearly $7 million in forgiven PPP loans since 2021, despite steep fines for poor quality of care


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Scuba-Loving Sheriff Leaves Missouri County High and Dry

By Ryan Krull

Sheriff Chris Heitman is proud of how he’s used scuba to help families in need — but critics say his focus on diving has been a distraction from his day job.

Illegal Rooming House Operation Preyed on Hundreds of Desperate St. Louisans

By Ryan Krull

Illegal Rooming House Operation Preyed on Hundreds of Desperate St. Louisans

Missouri Teacher Hailey Clifton-Carmack Busted for Sex With 16-Year-Old Student

By Sarah Fenske

Hailey Nichelle Clifton-Carmack, shown in her Texas mugshot.

Clayton's Furor Over Caleres Deal Has Gotten Ahead of the Facts

By Ray Hartmann

Caleres' headquarters is in Clayton.

Also in News

Brian Dorsey Killed 2 People. Now He's Fighting to Avoid Execution

By Monica Obradovic

Brian Dorsey is today a model inmate.

Scuba-Loving Sheriff Leaves Missouri County High and Dry

By Ryan Krull

Sheriff Chris Heitman is proud of how he’s used scuba to help families in need — but critics say his focus on diving has been a distraction from his day job.

Missouri Adopt-a-Highway Program in Limbo Over Sign for Kevin Johnson

By Rudi Keller

The state of Missouri executed Kevin Johnson on November 29, 2022.

Republicans Lead the Charge to Abolish Missouri's Death Penalty

By Clara Bates

State Rep. Chad Perkins speaking during House debate on March 1, 2023. Perkins is among a group of GOP lawmakers sponsoring legislation this year to abolish the death penalty
More

Digital Issue

January 17, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us