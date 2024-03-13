Olivia Rodrigo Gave St. Louis Plan B Last Night — and Republicans Are Fuming

Pop star and Gen-Z idol Olivia Rodrigo just became more iconic and Republicans are pissed.

Rodrigo, 21, is making good on her promises to support reproductive rights. She allowed abortion rights advocates to pass out emergency contraceptives at her concert in St. Louis last night.

In February with the launch of the “GUTS” world tour, Rodrigo promised to donate a percentage of her ticket sales to abortion funds across the country, calling the initiative “Fund 4 Good.”

At the Enterprise Center concert, Rodrigo partnered with the Missouri Abortion Fund to pass out the morning-after pill to fans who wanted it.

“It’s brutal out here in Missouri, but we are here for abortion access,” the fund posted to X (formerly known as Twitter).

This is not the first time Rodrigo has advocated for abortion rights. At a concert in Glastonbury the singer name dropped the five Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade and sang "fuck you" to them with Lily Allen in front of her crowd of 200,000 people, the Rodrigo Times posted.

To no one’s surprise, Rodrigo’s advocacy sent Republican lawmakers in Missouri into a frenzy and left them fuming on social media the day after her show.

State Senator (and governor wannabe) Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Springs) believes he is qualified to speak on this issue because he is the father of a daughter.

“I am horrified by this. Olivia Rodrigo passed out an abortifacient at her concert in St. Louis last night,” Eigel posted on X. “This was sponsored by the ‘Missouri Abortion Fund.’ Many of her fans are CHILDREN.”

(Rodrigo and the Missouri Abortion Fund passed out stickers, information and Plan B, which is emergency contraception, not an “abortifacient.”)

“Abortion hurts women, physical damage of course, but also psychological. Women who have had abortions have higher rates of anxiety, mental health problems, substance abuse, and suicide,” Eigel added, citing no sources. “Olivia Rodrigo is actively harming women in Missouri by championing abortion. She should be ashamed.”

While conservatives throw temper tantrums that a 21-year-old singer keeps her promises, Rodrigo is set to play another sold-out concert tonight, this time in Omaha, Nebraska.