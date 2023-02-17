Police Chase in North St. Louis Leads to Fentanyl Drug Bust

click to enlarge Courtesy SLMPD Charles Robbins and Eddie Reed Jr. booking photos.

Four St. Louis men are facing federal charges after a police chase in north city led to the discovery of more than 1,500 fentanyl pills earlier this month.According to a probable cause statement, on February 1, Eddie Reed Sr. and Charles Robbins were driving a Volkswagen SUV with no front license plate on Natural Bridge Avenue near Union Boulevard. When police attempted to pull them over, the two men fled in the Volkswagen.A spike strip deflated the Volkswagen's tires, but Reed and Robbins allegedly continued fleeing police into the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood, where the men stopped the SUV near a senior living facility. Robbins ran away on foot.At the same time, police noticed a Volvo in the area that seemed to be trying to aid Reed and Robbins. Another police detail began following it as it pulled into the parking lot of the senior living facility.Reed Sr., the driver of the Volkswagen SUV, was taken into custody behind the wheel of the SUV soon after Robbins fled the vehicle.The driver of the Volvo was Eddie Reed Jr., who was arrested walking away from the car. A search of the Volvo turned up more than 480 pills containing fentanyl.Robbins was arrested in the hallway of a nearby apartment complex with more than 1,050 fentanyl pills.The three men, as well as a fourth individual, George Qualls, were indicted in federal court this week on charges of fentanyl distribution and other drug-related crimes.