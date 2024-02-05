Pro-Palestine Activists Denounce Resolution Commending Israel

Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher wants the legislature to declare Jerusalem as Israel’s “eternal capital”

By on Mon, Feb 5, 2024 at 9:24 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Mohammed Ghannam, right, waves a Palestinian flag to drivers on I-44 from Tamm Avenue during a protest for Palestinian liberation on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. - ZACHARY LINHARES
ZACHARY LINHARES
Mohammed Ghannam, right, waves a Palestinian flag to drivers on I-44 from Tamm Avenue during a protest for Palestinian liberation on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

A resolution introduced by House Speaker Dean Plocher would commend Israel as a “a great friend and ally of the United States” — but activists say the resolution promotes the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

St. Louis Palestine Solidarity Committee, a multi-faith coalition of concerned Missourians, condemned the resolution, calling Plocher’s rhetoric “white supremacist, anti-Palestinian and Islamophobic.”

“Our representatives should not use their legislative powers to support a state that is indiscriminately bombing civilians and committing genocide as the legislative session unfolds,” the committee said in an online statement.

Plocher, a Republican from Des Peres, introduced HCR 30 on Jan. 3. The bill has been referred to the Special Committee on Public Policy, where a hearing is scheduled on Tuesday at 2 p.m. 

We reached out Friday seeking comment from Plocher's office, but did not hear back by press time. We'll update this post if we hear back.

The resolution calls on the Missouri General Assembly to support “Israel's right to exist and recognizes Jerusalem as the eternal capital of Israel” — language that echoes former President Donald Trump’s declaration in 2017.

That language is alarming to advocates for Palestine.

“It praises a state that is currently using weapons bought by U.S. taxpayer dollars to murder my people, destroy my land, and starve and displace everybody else who is left,” says Sara Bannoura, one of the Palestinian leaders with the coalition.

click to enlarge Demonstrators wave Palestinian flags during a protest on Friday, February 2, 2024, in St. Louis. - ZACHARY LINHARES
ZACHARY LINHARES
Demonstrators wave Palestinian flags during a protest on Friday, February 2, 2024, in St. Louis.

As of February 2, the death toll for Palestinians in Gaza at the hands of Israel’s military reached 27,131 people and 66,287 wounded since October 7. The death toll in Israel from the October 7 Hamas attacks stands at 1,139, according to reporting from Al Jazeera.

Evangelicals have pointed to language in the Bible to say Jerusalem is Israel’s “eternal capital.” The resolution acknowledges that source, saying, “Israel has been granted her lands under and through the oldest deed, as recorded in the Torah or Old Testament, a tome of scripture held sacred and revered by Jews and Christians alike.”

That language is “advocating for a Palestine without Palestinians,” according to Bannoura. “It’s calling for the mass slaughter and destruction of indigenous people.”

She also believes that using religious language to promote a state for Jewish people over Palestinians and other religions is a violation of the First Amendment’s establishment clause.

The last line of Plocher’s resolution states that a properly inscribed copy of the resolution will be delivered to Maor Elbaz-Starinsky, the Consul General of Israel in Miami. Elbaz-Starinsky is a career diplomat and was a paratrooper commander in the Israel Defense Forces.

The committee is calling on Missourians to contact Plocher and their own representatives ahead of Tuesday’s hearing. Scripts and resources are available on the committee’s website.

“People need to remember that we are the ones who elected these representatives, their job is to represent us,” Bannoura says. “We're not going to be praising an apartheid state that’s committing genocide.”

Related
Pro-Palestine protest.

Palestine Supporters Again Seek to Disrupt Boeing in St. Charles: An even larger crowd is on site today, trying to stop the company from supplying weapons to Israel

Related
Washington University terminated all its residential advisors when dorms were shut down.

Pro-Palestinian Wash U Students Say They Will Walk Out This Morning: The Coalition of WUSTL Students for Palestine made three demands to Wash U administrators

Related
An activist holds a sign containing the names of slain Palestinian children outside of Boeing on Monday.

Activists Block Entrances to St. Charles Boeing Plant: They say the bombs Israel is using on Gaza are manufactured at the plant in St. Charles


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Missouri News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Missouri Ranks Dead Last in National Survey of LGBTQ+ Equality

By Lauren Harpold

Theo Welling

Police Fail to Probe Arson, Yet City Moves to Condemn Torched Building

By Ryan Krull

Jonathan Beck thinks he knows who set fire to his office, but police don't seem interested.

City Finds Hotel Rooms for Displaced Heritage House Tenants

By Mike Fitzgerald

The 18-story Heritage House has been condemned since a water pipe burst January 14 — leaving its elderly and disabled tenants in a scramble to find new housing.

Lewis Reed Really Digs the Self-Improvement Options in Prison

By Ryan Krull

Lewis Reed, former president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen.

Also in News

St. Louis Startup Makes AI Listen to Government Meetings So You Don't Have To

By Sarah Fenske

Former Kansas City Chief of Staff John Stamm's new company is Hello Citizen.

City Finds Hotel Rooms for Displaced Heritage House Tenants

By Mike Fitzgerald

The 18-story Heritage House has been condemned since a water pipe burst January 14 — leaving its elderly and disabled tenants in a scramble to find new housing.

Pointed Questions About City Justice Center Garner Few Answers

By Kallie Cox

Corrections Commissioner Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah addresses the St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Thursday, February 1.

Lewis Reed Really Digs the Self-Improvement Options in Prison

By Ryan Krull

Lewis Reed, former president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen.
More

Digital Issue

January 31, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us