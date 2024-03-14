  1. News
Rare Merlin Falcon Released Back Into St. Louis Skies

The World Bird Sanctuary is celebrating the falcon’s rapid recovery

Mar 14, 2024 at 3:01 pm
The Merlin falcon takes flight in Eureka on March 14, 2024.
The Merlin falcon takes flight in Eureka on March 14, 2024.
A window nearly killed her, but now, after several weeks of intensive treatment and recovery, a rare falcon has been released back into St. Louis skies (amid tornado watches).

The World Bird Sanctuary in Valley Park announced on Thursday (that’s 314 day to all who celebrate) that patient #24-087 — a Merlin falcon — was released back into the wild after receiving care.

This patient is one of only five Merlin falcons treated at the sanctuary’s Kathryn G. Favre Foundation Raptor Hospital in the past decade, according to the organization. 

“Typically only seen during winter in the St. Louis region due to migratory patterns, Merlins are known for their speed, agility and powerful talons which make them skilled hunters for their favorite food, sparrows,” the sanctuary said. “With a wingspan of approximately two feet, Merlins are a smaller falcon and were previously known as pigeon hawks.”

The injured Merlin receiving care at the World Bird Sanctuary.
COURTESY WORLD BIRD SANCTUARY
The injured Merlin receiving care at the World Bird Sanctuary.

This particular Merlin was discovered unresponsive on a local sidewalk in critical condition, likely the result of a window collision, the sanctuary said. The team administered heat and oxygen therapy for respiratory and facial injuries and worried about her chances of survival. After approximately a week, the Merlin started flying around with ease.

She was released at Route 66 State Park in Eureka, Missouri.

“We are thrilled and humbled to release this beautiful Merlin back into the wild after just a few weeks of recovery,” the Sanctuary's Executive Director Roger Holloway said.

The World Bird Sanctuary rehabilitates more than 700 birds of prey every year in the St. Louis area, with a 67 percent rate of release back into the wild — higher than the national average, the agency said in its news release. 

To report an injured bird, call or text the World Bird Sanctuary at 314-337-8889.

Kallie Cox
Kallie Cox is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times focusing on city politics.
