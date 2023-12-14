Rep. Sarah Unsicker Quits Missouri Attorney General Race

Once considered a fairly mainstream St. Louis County Democrat, Unsicker recently drew calls to drop out of the race — and even resign from her seat — after engaging in bizarre speculation online about her rival in the Democratic primary, Elad Gross, as well as Gross' wife and also Republican candidate Will Scharf, all of whom, perhaps not so coincidentally, are Jewish. (You can read all about the conspiracy theory behind her claims in a story the RFT published this morning.)
Yesterday, asked specifically if she believed Scharf and Gross were connected to the Israeli government, Unsicker issued a statement saying she'd received "credible allegations regarding foreign interference in elections in Missouri.”
And despite her decision to drop out of the race, Unsicker does not appear to be backing down from her claims. In a tweet announcing she was dropping out, she also called on Gross to step down from "the AG race and from public life."
Reached en route to a political appearance in Kansas City, Gross said, "I am not withdrawing from the race."
I will not be running against Elad Gross for the Democratic Attorney General Primary.— Sarah Unsicker (@SarahUnsicker) December 14, 2023
Given the credible and detailed allegations I received yesterday, I call on Mr. Gross to step down from the AG race and from public life. pic.twitter.com/38zDxdcBmc
In her statement, Unsicker referenced a "criminal complaint" made against Gross that she said she forwarded to the Missouri Secretary of State. She has said it accuses Gross of failing to register as a foreign agent.
Gross said he has not seen the supposed criminal complaint, but adds, "I'm pretty sure I'm not working for the Israeli government here."
