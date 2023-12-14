Rep. Sarah Unsicker Quits Missouri Attorney General Race

The St. Louis County Democrat has suggested her Jewish opponents are agents of the Israeli government

By on Thu, Dec 14, 2023 at 4:09 pm

click to enlarge State Representative Sarah Unsicker (D-Shrewsbury). - TIM BOMMEL | MISSOURI HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS
TIM BOMMEL | MISSOURI HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS
State Representative Sarah Unsicker (D-Shrewsbury).
Less than two weeks after boasting about sharing basil lemonade with a notorious alt-right troll, state Representative Sarah Unsicker (D-Shrewsbury) has dropped out of the race for Missouri attorney general.

Once considered a fairly mainstream St. Louis County Democrat, Unsicker recently drew calls to drop out of the race — and even resign from her seat — after engaging in bizarre speculation online about her rival in the Democratic primary, Elad Gross, as well as Gross' wife and also Republican candidate Will Scharf, all of whom, perhaps not so coincidentally, are Jewish. (You can read all about the conspiracy theory behind her claims in a story the RFT published this morning.)

Yesterday, asked specifically if she believed Scharf and Gross were connected to the Israeli government, Unsicker issued a statement saying she'd received "credible allegations regarding foreign interference in elections in Missouri.”

And despite her decision to drop out of the race, Unsicker does not appear to be backing down from her claims. In a tweet announcing she was dropping out, she also called on Gross to step down from "the AG race and from public life."

Reached en route to a political appearance in Kansas City, Gross said, "I am not withdrawing from the race."

In her statement, Unsicker referenced a "criminal complaint" made against Gross that she said she forwarded to the Missouri Secretary of State. She has said it accuses Gross of failing to register as a foreign agent.

Gross said he has not seen the supposed criminal complaint, but adds, "I'm pretty sure I'm not working for the Israeli government here."

Tasha Kaminsky and Elad Gross on date of their 2019 wedding.

In Missouri AG's Race, a Bizarre Allegation: Interference by Israel: Rep. Sarah Unsicker and her allies have some theories involving her Jewish opponents

State Representative Sarah Unsicker (D-Shrewsbury).

Missouri Democrats Strip Unsicker of Committee Assignments: The Shrewsbury representative also faces calls to resign over her boasts about meeting with an alt-right troll

Democratic Missouri Rep. Proudly Shares Lemonade with Alt-Right Troll

Democratic Missouri Rep. Proudly Shares Lemonade with Alt-Right Troll: Rep. Sarah Unsicker went "very public" about meeting up with Charles Johnson


About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of the RFT and its sister papers. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and continues to host its Legal Roundtable, as well participating as an occasional panelist on Nine PBS' Donnybrook. She lives in St. Louis.
