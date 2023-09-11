RFT Reviews the Week: September 4 to September 10

click to enlarge FLICKR/GAGE SKIDMORE Gage Skidmore never lets us down when it comes to dumbfuck GOP pols.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 4. Happy Labor Day to all — and especially all those who don’t get holidays like this off. We salute your essential work.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5. State Rep. Bill Eigel is running for governor, which makes a three-person race with Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe and House Minority Leader Crystal Quade. Eigel’s main impact thus far is to make Kehoe look reasonable — which, this being Missouri, sadly makes Eigel the guy to watch. Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases are rising again, with about 150 confirmed St. Louis County infections every day, but no one seems to care. What y’all do care about is the diarrhea flight that was headed from Atlanta to Barcelona until someone got the runs. Take it from us: Don’t do a Google image search on this one.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6. The Cardinals win 11-6 over the first-place Braves, which is the equivalent of man bites dog this summer. Back home, three Ladue Watkins High students crash into a house in University City (oddly, co-owned by St. Louis Alderwoman Sharon Tyus), and all three die. Police apparently tried to stop the car hours earlier after seeing it speeding but lost sight of it. Sad, telling quote from the Post-Dispatch: “Esther Carter, who has lived for decades near the scene, said crashes are common on the bend near the vacant home but that drivers typically hit a light pole or a tree rather than the home.”

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7. Washington University goes loan-free; if families qualify for aid, they’ll get grants instead of repayment plans. Pretty huge. Also, the Post-Dispatch reports that a block-long stretch of Grand Boulevard near Powell Hall has been closed for six weeks — and could be closed for nine more since “chunks of masonry” keep falling off the University Club building. Everything in St. Louis is broken.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8. Congresswoman Cori Bush visits the troubled City Justice Center along with Aldermanic President Megan Green. The last time Bush visited, she was accompanied by newly elected Mayor Tishaura Jones. But don’t read the visit as the sign of a relationship turned cold; Jones, Green and Bush were all at the Local Progress conference convening in St. Louis this week and undoubtedly still pals. The convention touted sessions on “democratizing municipal finance, community schools, building tenant power, reproductive justice post-Dobbs, media strategies and pro-worker policies.” Nothing about fixing the jails, alas.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9. KSDK reports that a St. Louis County jury returned a $745 million verdict over the death of a 25-year-old woman in Ballwin. A kid high on fumes from a Whip-It ran his car into the urgent care where she worked. Now, the manufacturer behind the nitrous oxide product is on the hook for $521 million (that’s 70 percent of the total, with the driver and the building owner assigned smaller percentages). In hindsight, Whip-It’s lawyers should have settled this one.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10. The weather is positively glorious, as the gods smile on Music at the Intersection. Alas, the City Justice Center is apparently so understaffed and overbooked that morning that prisoner processing has to be halted. Something is rotten at the CJC. We await Congresswoman Bush’s full report.

