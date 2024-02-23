RIP St. Louis LGBTQ Journalist and Activist Colin Murphy

Murphy, a key figure in St. Louis’ LGBTQ media landscape, died yesterday

By on Fri, Feb 23, 2024 at 12:59 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Colin Murphy died on February 22, 2024. - COURTESY OF COLIN LOVETT
COURTESY OF COLIN LOVETT
Colin Murphy died on February 22, 2024.

As Colin Murphy battled cancer, he co-authored the following obituary with his longtime friend Colin Lovett. Murphy, a St. Louis-based LGBT journalist, wrote for the Vital Voice before co-founding #Boom Magazine with Lovett.

You can read also Lovett’s Q&A remembrance of his work with Murphy here.

Michael Colin Murphy, 53, died on Thursday, February 22, at Missouri Baptist Hospital after a valiant battle with cancer. He was a man of many interests from politics and history to writing, photography, and genealogy — the latter was a lifelong hobby he enjoyed immensely. 

Murphy, who went by Colin, was a celebrated journalist and advocate within the LGBT community throughout the St. Louis region and nationally, writing one of the longest running columns, “1 Out of 10 Ain’t Bad!” Throughout his career, he penned and photographed myriad stories on his prismatic community and interviewed high-profile politicians, celebrities and community leaders. But it remained the remarkable stories of the quiet heroes who toiled away for the betterment of their community that he enjoyed telling best.

An avid LGBT history buff, Murphy worked closely with the St. Louis LGBT History Project and donated personal materials to the LGBT Archives at UMSL and the Missouri History Museum. 

Murphy was an active and activist member of the St. Louis LGBT community. He was a member of the NLGJA (The Association of LGBTQ Journalists), the St. Louis LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce and the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce. He previously served as vice president of the Late Knights of Pythias, vice president and president of Metro East Pride of Southwestern Illinois (MEPSI), secretary of The LGBT Center of St. Louis, and secretary of the LGBT Center of St. Louis Pride Scholarship Committee, and was a former co-promoter of the Miss Gay Midwest America and the Miss Gay Spirit of St. Louis Missouri America pageants. He also served as a member of the Vital VOICE Advisory Board and the stl250 Advisory Board.

In June 2023, Murphy was the recipient of the Lisa Wagaman Lifetime Community Service Award by Pride St. Louis, Inc., as well as previously being honored as a 2010 St. Louis Pride Parade Grand Marshal by the organization. Murphy was the recipient of the 2010 Missouri Award and 2011 New Day Award presented by the Miss Gay Missouri America pageant, the 2012 MEPSI Board of Directors Legacy Award and the 2013 Jerry Peek Lifetime Achievement Award from the Miss Gay Illinois America pageant. In 2016 he was honored for Excellence in Coverage by The Association of LGBT Journalists. Colin was also honored with proclamations honoring his journalism and advocacy from the mayor of St. Louis, the St. Louis Board of Aldermen and St. Louis County. 

Early in his career, Murphy’s byline regularly appeared locally in the Gay and Lesbian News Telegraph, the Show Me Guide, TWISL, Kolours, Missouri Pride and Slam! magazine. In 2001, he began writing for Vital VOICE, eventually becoming senior writer and then editor. In 2014, he launched his own LGBT publication #Boom Magazine, co-founded with his late husband, R. Kurt Ross, and Colin Lovett. Murphy was also a frequent contributor to national publications, including LGBTQNation and Queerty. 

Murphy met R. Kurt Ross, his partner and companion of 22 years in 1998, whom he married on March 12, 2010, in Iowa city, Iowa. They lived in Belleville and O’Fallon, Illinois, during their many years together enjoying their four dogs (Schnug, Puddle, Ty, and Scruffy), travel, flea markets, family, cooking and just life in general despite its many challenges. Ross died during the pandemic on March 25, 2020.

click to enlarge Colin Murphy, right, with R. Kurt Ross, who died in March of 2020. - COURTESY OF COLIN LOVETT
COURTESY OF COLIN LOVETT
Colin Murphy, right, with R. Kurt Ross, who died in March of 2020.

Related
#Boom Magazine co-founders Colin Murphy, left, and Colin Lovett.

Remembering Colin Murphy – Activist, LGBTQ Journalist and Friend: #Boom Magazine co-founder Colin Lovett sat down for a Q&A to pay tribute to his co-founder and friend


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

St. Louis Launched Charles Lindbergh. It's Time We Grappled with His Legacy

By Shula Neuman

St. Louis helped launch Charles Lindbergh. But there's a dark side to the aviator's legacy.

Jay Ashcroft Stakes Out Bold Position Against Military Discounts

By Ryan Krull

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft thinks military veterans are just too coddled.

St. Louis Man Died Because Ambulance Idled, Lawsuit Says

By Ryan Krull

Rodney LaRue, killed after being struck by a car in September 2021.

Dack Daugherty Charged with Trying to Steal 106 Acres of Land

By Ryan Krull

Booking photo of Dack Daugherty.

GOP Freedom Caucus Tried to Pin Kansas City Shooting on ‘Illegal Immigrant’

By Ray Hartmann

Two juveniles' gunplay left one person dead and 22 injured at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration on Wednesday, February 14.

Perv Potosi Cop Matthew Skaggs Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison

By Sarah Fenske

Matthew Skaggs is a former Potosi cop.

Barbara Baker Fights to Give Women in Prison a Second Chance

By Kathleen Lees

Barbara Baker has advocated for women coming out of prison for 25 years.

Pro-Palestine Activists Denounce Resolution Commending Israel

By Kallie Cox

Mohammed Ghannam, right, waves a Palestinian flag to drivers on I-44 from Tamm Avenue during a protest for Palestinian liberation on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.
More

February 21, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us