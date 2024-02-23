Remembering Colin Murphy – Activist, LGBTQ Journalist and Friend

click to enlarge COURTESY COLIN LOVETT #Boom Magazine co-founders Colin Murphy, left, and Colin Lovett.

Together, Colin Lovett and Colin Murphy co-founded St. Louis' #Boom Magazine in 2014. After Murphy died on Thursday, February 22, Lovett shared this Q&A about his memories of his best friend and co-owner.

How/when did you become aware of Murphy, and how/when did you begin working together?

Colin Murphy and I met on the bus to the National Equality March in 2009. President Obama had recently been elected and I was a fired-up 20something looking to get involved — the Military’s Don’t Ask Don’t Tell policy was still in effect, marriage bans were still in place despite progress being made in some places, and I had no idea of where to start to jump in the fight. I came across one of Ed Reggi’s posts about putting a bus trip together to Washington, D.C., for the National Equality March in 2009. The bus was already full by the time I reached out, so I offered to sit on the floor if I could just be part of it. Somewhere between St. Louis and D.C., Murphy and I started chatting on a bathroom/smoke break. We were both interested in politics, and with him having supported Hillary, and me Obama, a major friendship, business partnership, and brotherhood all started with friendly political chatter on a cross-country bus trip to hold Obama accountable to his promises.

The March in D.C. supercharged me, and I started getting involved in everything I could. Ed and his husband Scott were organizing marriage buses to Iowa, so I offered to tag along and help however I could — taking pictures and lending a hand. I wanted to help and be part of the movement however I could. The bus trip I tagged along for was the one that Colin Murphy and his husband Kurt got married on; it was an honor to be there with them and all the other couples that day in Iowa; it felt liberating that we were crossing state lines to marry folks that couldn’t otherwise get married in Missouri. After the marriage bus, I started showing up at all the other things around town I could find. Murphy was at most of them, covering them for Vital Voice (and just to be part of the action too). He eventually brought me into Vital Voice. I started by selling ads, which I did for a time, and eventually became a photographer and occasionally wrote a few articles.

Between the proximity to Vital Voice combined with the other areas, people and organizations within the LGBT community I was trying to connect ... Murphy and I just wound up being in the same spaces naturally — trying to do our part for the community. I joined the Pride St. Louis Board sometime around then, and not long after helped plan the inaugural St. Louis Harvey Milk March. Through that effort, I learned that we had an LGBT Community Center — soon after, me, Murphy, Jordan Braxton and others started planning to join the board and move the center to what’s now known as the Grove. We (with a whole lot of other volunteers and leaders) ran the St. Louis LGBT Center version 3.0 for a few years until 2013, when we stepped off the board to pursue other projects.

After several events for both Murphy, myself, and others in the community, a reprimand from our mutual employer over something that now feels insignificant ultimately led to Murphy and I starting #Boom. For most of his journalism career up until this point, he’d had a boss who had the final say; with #Boom, we operated on a 50/50 partnership — he brought the journalism, I brought the business. I think one of the most important factors about #Boom was that he was finally able to operate at the top of his license, and being an owner and co-founder, could finally shape an LGBTQ+ journalism publication the way he knew it needed to be done.

The rest, as they say, is history. Our working relationship is very well-documented by manner of everything that is published on #Boom’s website, SmugMug and social media accounts. He wrote almost all the words; I shot and edited almost all the photography (and Kurt was all the underlying technology and a huge part of the business). Owning a business together, especially one that covered the stories of the St. Louis LGBTQ+ community, was very much like sharing a child: It needed constant attention and time, which we were always happy to provide, as we were so incredibly proud of what we were doing. At times we were amazed at what a $5 copy-shop press pass got us into. But we did the work, and in some cases, interviewed big names, broke national news, and had a strong local, regional, and international following, all stemming from the thought that competition in journalism, AND doing journalism the right way — with integrity – made it and the community stronger.





click to enlarge COURTESY OF COLIN LOVETT "The Colins" — Lovett, left, and Murphy, right, were a familiar presence in St. Louis.

What are some of your favorite memories with Colin Murphy?

There are so many, but here are a few of the best or most interesting, in addition to my favorites….

The bus ride to DC for the National Equality March in 2009 — Cleve Jones organized it; we later got to meet him when he was the grand marshal for the St. Louis Pride Parade — a very full-circle experience, given the direct link to Harvey Milk (I attribute his biopic as the catalyst for my involvement in community activism and politics).

Getting to be at Murphy and Kurt’s wedding in Iowa — it was an act of civil disobedience, but also an incredible testament of love winning. I got to be with them both when the Windsor and Obergefell Supreme Court decisions happened, codifying their marriage, and making it legal.

Co-running the LGBT Center of St. Louis — I was president of the Board, and he was secretary. That entire team was amazing, and that LGBT Center saved lives. I continue to be proud of the work that everyone who was part of it did on behalf of the community.

Photographing the first-ever rainbow illumination of the St. Louis Civil Courthouse on foot several nights before Pride.

Pushing him off the ledge and starting #Boom. It was exhilarating to start a competitor of the only LGBTQ+ publication in region — navigating the birth of a company and the start of something that the community loved and followed, and played a role in documenting LGBTQ+ stories and history.

Driving all day and all night for there-and-back trips to the Iowa Caucuses. It tested what our press-passes got us into; turns out when you call out Bernie’s campaign for not letting LGBT press into the event, mountains move and suddenly there’s a seat that opens for you.

All of the various events we covered together — from historic law changes, political marches and protests, to vigils and ceremonies, to the many various pride fests, to sporting events and LGBT rodeos and Gay Games, to music concerts and festivals, Comicon events, to drag pageants and leather contests, to bar events and just general out and about pictures of the community.

Seeing the many accomplishments and recognition we received from an idea that started in my living room – city, state, and county proclamations from Missouri and Illinois about being a benefit to the local LGBTQ+ community; random strangers that have heard of #Boom unprompted; the fact that we were read on all seven continents with amazing viewership – it felt like what we did mattered, and would be remembered in history.

Being “The Colins.” There was an organic way we had of introducing ourselves and gaining some name ID. The Colins became a brand synonymous with #Boom and the work that we did. Sometimes folks would confuse the two of us, thinking I did something that was his or vice versa. It added a layer of uniqueness to our already strong friendship that made it that much more special.

Mostly, though, it was all the little things. Something would happen and we’d get on the phone about it — in politics or our personal lives — the back and forth; the challenging and support of each other. The creative process and taking an idea into something we did in the community. All the stuff that despite how public we were about things, no one ever saw — that’s where the best stuff was. We were there at each other’s weddings; the birth of my daughter; the death of his husband. Through thick and thin.



click to enlarge COURTESY OF COLIN LOVETT Colin Murphy with his beloved spouse Kurt, who died during the pandemic.

What impact has he had on your life, personally and professionally?

I would not be who or where I am, in every aspect, had I not met and befriended Colin Murphy. Weaved throughout all the work we did together, there was no aspect of each other’s lives that the other didn’t know about. We were mutual sounding boards, vetting out everything from who should be President, to the best shows on tv, to whether and how to come out to my grandfather. From community drama to personal and family matters, we really were the best of friends as friends could be. There were good times and bad, but we made it through all of them, stronger for it.

Thinking of where I am now and the opportunities I’ve had through photography, journalism, publishing, business ownership, running for public office, non-profit leadership or the people I’ve met, and the skill sets I’ve come into, I wouldn’t have had them all had I not have challenged Murphy on his Presidential pick on that bus back in 2009. In honor and memory of all that he’s done for me and the community, I vow to continue fighting for our equality and for our seat at the table, and to ensure #Boom lives on in service to the community.

We all stand on the shoulders of giants, especially in this community; I stand on the shoulders of his.

May Colin Murphy’s keen mind, kind heart, and sharp wit be long remembered. He was and shall always be remembered as a historic hero of the St. Louis LGBTQ+ Community.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to benefit a local LGBTQ+ charity of your choice, which are many, and in need. A celebration of life will be planned in the coming weeks and will be open to the community.



