  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts Stories & Interviews
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts Stories & Interviews
St. Louis Wing Week Returns April 8-15, 2024

One of St. Louis' First Tesla Cybertrucks Is an Attention Getter

Chris LaBarge’s new ride was nearly 5 years in the making

By
Apr 19, 2024 at 9:34 am
A lot of St. Louisans stopped by to ogle Chris LaBarge's car when he parked it on the Hill on Monday, April 15.
A lot of St. Louisans stopped by to ogle Chris LaBarge's car when he parked it on the Hill on Monday, April 15. RYAN KRULL
Share on Nextdoor

Chris LaBarge caused a minor commotion on the Hill Monday when he pulled up in front of the Digregorio’s Market in his new Tesla Cybertruck. Say what you will about Elon Musk's car company, but there was no shortage of passersby coming up to LaBarge to admire the stainless steel, futuristic-looking electric pickup and ask him questions about it. 

The Cybertruck weighs about 7,000 pounds and can go from zero to 60 mph in three seconds. It won a drag race against one Porsche while towing another. Nationwide, demand has way outstripped supply, and the vehicle has been slow to make its way to St. Louis. This perhaps explains the interest in LaBarge’s ride. He said it was his understanding he's one of about six Cybertruck owners in the St. Louis area. [Editor's note: And it sounds like all six will be affected by the newly announced recall due to problems with the accelerator pedal. Tesla will be replacing or repairing them in all the Cybertrucks it manufactured between November and April. Sorry, Chris LaBarge!]

LaBarge was with his brother, Sweeney, and they had just picked up takeout from Milo's when we asked him if his new set of wheels lived up to the hype. 

This interview has been edited for brevity, clarity and to include maximum brotherly ribbing.

click to enlarge Chris LaBarge, right, and brother Sweeney LaBarge. - RYAN KRULL
RYAN KRULL
Chris LaBarge, right, and brother Sweeney LaBarge.

I know there's been a big back order for these trucks. When did you originally order yours?

November 22 of 2019.

Has it met expectations?

The vehicle has beat all expectations. It's everything I thought it was. It's wicked fast. It's very quick.

Is this your first Tesla?

My first. 

What made you want the Cybertruck?

At this point, Sweeney LaBarge jumps in: “I can tell you the real reason is his cool factor since he was in high school has been dropping. He's trying to get back to high school senior year!”

[laughing] That's right. I peaked in high school. 

Now you're one of only six folks in the whole region with the Cybertruck.

Sweeney LaBarge says, “Friends keep calling him and saying, ‘Chris, are you on Highway 40? Are you in the Schnucks parking lot?’”

I don't know if this is fit to print, but I heard you say something funny about how this hasn't quite lived up to expectations in the chick magnet department?

I told my wife, "This is like a chick magnet." And she says to me, "Until you roll your window down and they look and say, 'Jesus Christ, my grandfather's driving this thing!'"

That's great.

That's my wife keeping me on that even keel.

Slideshow

A Food Lover’s Guide to the Hill, St. Louis' Premier Italian Destination

Joe Fassi Sausage &amp; Sandwich FactoryDetails:&nbsp;2323 Sublette Avenue, open Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.History:&nbsp;This vintage sandwich shop is the latest iteration of a business operated by the same family in the same location for 98 years and counting.Menu:&nbsp;Hot sandwiches are a specialty, with customer favorites including sandwiches utilizing the housemade salsiccia, meatballs and Italian sausage. However, Fassi&rsquo;s offers combinations of layered meat and veg to suit all tastes, with condiments including the house special dressing. Pair your sandwich with soup, salad or the pasta of the day.Vibe:&nbsp;Hole-in-the-wall neighborhood sandwich shop that transports you to an earlier era of the Hill: green-and-white tiles, red neon and the &ldquo;Wall of Fame&rdquo; featuring old newspaper cuttings highlighting the accomplishments of local heroes like Yogi Berra.
Marconi BakeryDetails: 1913 Marconi Avenue, open 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday.History: Marconi Bakery was established in 1968 by the DiGregorio family. The bakery has been using the same traditions and recipes for the last 58 years.Menu: Locals love Marconi&rsquo;s fresh artisan breads (Italian, French, rolls, focaccia, pizza crusts and buns), baked seven days a week. They also offer Sicilian-style pizza (Italian sausage, pepperoni, veggie deluxe or cheese) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Though Marconi is known for its bread, make sure to keep an eye out for the crispy cannolis and made-to-order sandwiches.Vibe: The small bakery offers a wholesome mom-and-pop atmosphere with some seating available, racks of fresh bread and the Italian flag proudly on display. Adriana&rsquo;s on the HillDetails: 5101 Shaw Avenue, open Tuesday through Saturday, 10:30 a.m. through 3 p.m.History: Adriana Favazzo and her daughters first opened this cheerful lunch spot in 1992 and still run it today.&nbsp;Menu: Adriana&rsquo;s is known for its hearty sandwiches, but it also offers a limited selection of pastas, salads and pizzas. The sandwiches are big enough you could easily partake in the half &amp; half (half-sandwich and half-salad or side dish) and still have leftovers. The beef sandwiches are famous for a reason, but we&rsquo;re partial to the cold Mambo Siciliano (ham, cappicola, pepper jack cheese, pepperoncini, lettuce, tomato, onion, gardiniera, and oil &amp; vinegar Dressing). It&rsquo;s a mouthful!Vibe: Sunny and friendly counter-service lunch spot, with efficient staffers trying their best to process a line that begins around 11 a.m. every day and doesn&rsquo;t stop &lsquo;til long after the noon hour. There are plenty of tables both outside and in. Missouri Baking Co.Details: 2027 Edwards Street, open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and closed Monday and Sunday.&nbsp;History: They&rsquo;ve been going strong for 100 years.Menu: Cookies, cakes, pie, cannolis, muffins, tarts, cheesecake, strawberry stollen, danish, hot cross buns, gooey butter cake, Irish soda bread and more.&nbsp;Vibe: Though there is no seating, the sweet, family-owned bakery is inviting with its beautiful, sweet treats on display, making it hard to choose just one. But when you do, remember, they&rsquo;re cash only. Volpi&rsquo;sDetails: 5256 Daggett Avenue, open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, and closed Sunday and Monday.History: Volpi Foods got its start on the Hill all the way back in 1902.Menu: This shop/cafe offers cheese, mixed nuts, pasta, peppers, olives, spreads, breadsticks, vinaigrettes, salads, sandwiches and premade party trays.Vibe: The quaint, clean, deli-style eatery offers a quiet spot for lunch with indoor and outdoor seating. Gioia&rsquo;s DeliDetails: 1934 Macklind Avenue, open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.History: The original location of what&rsquo;s now a chain of four in the metro area, Gioia&rsquo;s Deli was honored with the James Beard Foundation&rsquo;s America&rsquo;s Classic Award for good reason. It&rsquo;s been on the Hill since 1918 and is still going strong.Menu: Gioia&rsquo;s is famous for its hot salami, which regulars know means warm, not spicy. There&rsquo;s a variety of classic sandwiches, two distinctly unhealthy (and totally delicious) salads and all sorts of tasty choices to make (white, wheat or garlic cheese bread? Jalapenos on top or giardiniera, or both?). You can&rsquo;t go wrong here.Vibe: Old-school counter-service sandwich shop, with some indoor dining and picnic tables outside for the overflow. An order window and online ordering makes to-go orders a snap. Pit Stop-STLDetails: 2130 Macklind Avenue, open 4 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and closed Monday and Tuesday.History: Owner Joe Smugala opened Pit Spot in 2020 in an old auto garage.&nbsp;Menu: If you&rsquo;re on the Hill but want something other than Italian food, Pit Stop is a great choice. They have salads, chicken sandwiches, burgers, grilled ribeye, beef medallions, a spicy honey shrimp bowl, fried chicken, several desserts and more. They also offer a kid&rsquo;s menu, as well as plenty of vegan and gluten-free options.Vibe: Though it's limited on space, Pit Stop has ample outdoor seating, with charming details and quick service for a classy, yet casual dinner.
Click to View 41 slides

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Riverfront Times
Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Subscribe to our Newsletter

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend: April 18 to 21

By Riverfront Times Staff

Competitors from all across the nation will duke it out on the plastic ice for this weekend's Showdown in the Lou National Bubble Hockey Tournament — and all for a good cause.

Don’t Wait for the Marlboro Man Is an Oddly Comforting Drama

By Tina Farmer

The Upstream Theater production adroitly challenges opposing needs.

Now Open in McKinley Heights: Adventures of Intrigue, an Escape Room Complex

By Paula Tredway

This medieval scene is of the 15 sets on offer at Adventures of Intrigue.

All material © 2024 Riverfront Times, St. Louis, MO. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe