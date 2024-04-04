  1. News
St. Louis Wing Week Returns April 8-15, 2024

Runaway Bull Is Captured in St. Charles — and Spared from Slaughter

The unnamed bull spent five days on the lam

By
Apr 4, 2024 at 1:07 pm
After five days on the loose the bull has been captured and will live with a local rancher. THE CITY OF ST. CHARLES MO
After five days on the lam, officials in St. Charles have captured the escaped bull who was running amok in the city.

On March 29 the bull was in a commercial transport trailer that was involved in a highway accident — and apparently took his chance and made his escape. That’s according to the City of St. Charles Animal Shelter, which posted rather pun-filled updates about the fugitive on Facebook. 

“With the steaks high, the St. Charles Police Department and Saint Charles Animal Control set out to catch the bull,” the shelter wrote. “Our Animal Control officers were not amoosed by how this bull had proven to have some serious escape mooves; they had some real beef with this bull.”

After soliciting volunteers to watch for the bull — who was said to be on the move, frequently changing locations all over the city — and asking to borrow livestock trailers from the people of St. Charles, two local ranchers stepped up to help capture the runaway, the shelter said on Wednesday.

The runaway bull can live out his days in peace.
THE CITY OF ST. CHARLES MO
The runaway bull can live out his days in peace.

“This runaway bull had milked his [...] freedom for the last time,” the shelter wrote. 

The bull is spared from the slaughter and will live out the rest of his days with one of the ranchers that wrangled him, a spokesperson for the shelter tells RFT. 

He’s not the first cattle to make a very public dash to freedom; the tale of the St. Louis 6, who escaped from a local slaughterhouse, captivated locals in 2017. The famous Chico and his pals are living out their days at the Gentle Barn in Dittmer.

Kallie Cox
Kallie Cox is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times focusing on city politics.
