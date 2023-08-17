Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

'Salacious' Report at Center of Post-Dispatch Court Battle

A judge has barred the daily from publishing details of an accused cop killer’s mental health evaluation

By on Thu, Aug 17, 2023 at 5:03 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Thomas Kinworthy, suspected of killing St. Louis police officer Tamarris Bohannon.
ST. LOUIS CITY JUSTICE CENTER
Thomas Kinworthy is suspected of killing St. Louis police officer Tamarris Bohannon.

Last May, the Missouri public defenders office sought a restraining order against the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, seeking to prevent it from publishing information based on an accused cop killer's mental health evaluation. Attorneys for the public defenders office argued in court today that the restraining order is necessary because the report contains information that they say would be “extremely prejudicial” to the alleged murderer — and contains specific statements he’s made about the crime he'll stand trial for in January.

The mental health report is of Thomas Kinworthy, who is accused of killing officer Tamarris Bohannon in August 2020 in the Tower Grove South neighborhood. An armed Kinworthy allegedly ran into a house on Hartford Avenue, leading the residents to flee. Kinworthy opened fire on Bohannon when he responded to the scene.

Last December, Kinworthy was ordered to take a mental health evaluation as part of a possible defense of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. That evaluation was conducted by the Missouri Department of Mental Health, and the report was accidentally made public in May. When Post-Dispatch reporter Katie Kull came across it, she called Kingworthy’s public defender Brian Horneyer seeking comment. Horneyer said in court that he responded with "several expletives." 

Judge Elizabeth Hogan issued the temporary restraining order blocking the newspaper from publishing anything based on the evaluation — what is considered an extraordinary remedy, since U.S. Supreme Court precedent holds that the government can only order newspapers not to publish under very rare circumstances. Today's hearing was to determine if the temporary order should be extended.

Brendan Kottenstette, the attorney representing the Missouri State Public Defender, sought to make the hearing about the secret document even more secret by closing the courtroom to the public. Post-Dispatch attorney Joseph Martineau opposed that measure, arguing that Kottenstette had only filed the motion to close the hearing 23 minutes before it began, saying, "This is a public courtroom and this is a public proceeding." Judge Hogan ruled the hearing should remain open.

Much of the two-hour hearing was spent with Horneyer himself on the stand articulating why his office felt the evaluation ought to remain out of the public's eyes.

Horneyer said that the evaluation contains biographical information about Kinworthy, as well as his health history and results of psychological tests. That’s all typical for an evaluation of this type, Horneyer testified. But less common is the fact that recordings of Kinworthy’s jailhouse phone calls were also requested by the evaluator and used as part of the basis of the report. Additionally, the report contains details of abuse that Kinworthy endured in his past, as well as specific information about the offenses for which Kinworthy is charged.

Horneyer said that much of the report’s contents would be inadmissible at trial. His concern is that pretrial publication of the report may taint the pool of potential jurors.

Horneyer said that details in the report are “salacious” and that for the jury, it would be “difficult, if not impossible to compartmentalize.”

Kottenstette himself referred to the report as "very long and very detailed."

Martineau argued that “prior restraint” — the legal term for a court blocking what would otherwise be free speech before it even takes place — is “a most extraordinary remedy” only upheld in very rare cases.

Judge Hogan did not issue a ruling today, saying that both sides had 10 days to submit any additional filings in the case. 

Related
The Post-Dispatch's offices downtown off North Tenth Street.

Judge Blocks Post-Dispatch Story about Accused Murderer: In a rare move, the newspaper is barred from publishing information about a man accused of killing a police officer in 2020

Related
Thomas Kinworthy, suspected of killing a St. Louis police officer, was held on Florida arrest warrant.

Thomas Kinworthy Charged With Murder of St. Louis Police Officer Tamarris Bohannon

This story has been updated.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Mike Lindell-Shaped Cone of Ignorance Materializes in Missouri

By Ryan Krull

Mike Lindell-Shaped Cone of Ignorance Materializes in Missouri

Trial Over Newlywed’s Fatal Fall Could Explore Racial Slurs, Marital Tension

By Ryan Krull

Trial Over Newlywed’s Fatal Fall Could Explore Racial Slurs, Marital Tension

Parents of VonDerrit Myers Reach Settlement in Police Shooting

By Ryan Krull

Then-State Rep. Bruce Franks, center, at a memorial honoring VonDerrit Myers, who was killed by police in the city's Shaw neighborhood.

Does St. Louis Have a Serial Stop Sign Slasher?

By Sarah Fenske

Another one!

Also in News

Mike Lindell-Shaped Cone of Ignorance Materializes in Missouri

By Ryan Krull

Mike Lindell-Shaped Cone of Ignorance Materializes in Missouri

Missouri Parents Can Be Jailed If Their Kids Miss Too Much School, Court Finds

By Sarah Fenske

A classroom with empty desks.

Ohio's Issue 1 Should Be a Lesson for Missouri Republicans, Crystal Quade Says

By Monica Obradovic

Representative Crystal Quade speaks at a rally for transgender rights on March 29, 2023.

Branson Votes to Limit Drag Shows

By Monica Obradovic

The Hollywood Wax Museum in Branson, Missouri.
More

Digital Issue

August 16, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us