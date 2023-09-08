Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Sheriff Vernon Betts Fires Deputy Who Posted Racy Photo on Grindr

Jerrett Turner says he was fired for being gay

By on Fri, Sep 8, 2023 at 8:03 am

Share on Nextdoor
St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts says he fired a deputy for violating the department's social media policy. - CITY OF ST. LOUIS
CITY OF ST. LOUIS
St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts says he fired a deputy for violating the department's social media policy.
A St. Louis sheriff's deputy says that he was fired yesterday by Sheriff Vernon Betts for no reason other than his sexual orientation.

Jerrett Turner, 29, has been a deputy with the sheriff's department since April. He says that after his lunch break on Thursday he was called into Betts' office where he was told that someone had sent Betts photos that showed Turner bearing his behind.

Turner says he posted the photos to the Grindr dating app several years ago but had  deleted the app long before starting work as a deputy.

He says he's confident that if all the facts were the same, but that he was a straight man, he wouldn't have been forced out of the department. He said that being a deputy had been a dream of his.

"It's 2023," Turner says. "Everybody should be treated equally, whether you're gay or you're straight."

However, Betts says that Turner's firing had nothing to do with him being gay.

"It wasn't because of his sexual orientation," Betts says. "It's because of him having posted on some social media. He's butt naked and we have a policy, and he knows that."

Betts said that someone identifying himself as "a social media influencer" called him earlier in the day Thursday to tell him that someone else was potentially going to try to use the photos of Turner against Betts. In Betts' words, this unidentified adversary intended to "put it out there that this was what the sheriff had going on on the job, or something to that effect."

"[Deputies] can't share stuff on social media as it relates to the sheriff's department and even to them personally in this light," Betts tells the RFT of his department's social media policy. "Because when you're now employed with the sheriff's department, you represent Vernon Betts, you represent the the sheriff's department."

Last month, Turner was one of 16 people who had to be rehired by the sheriff's office when a judge found that the sheriff hadn't been following the proper procedures for bringing new deputies into the department.

Alfred Montgomery, a former deputy who has declared his candidacy for sheriff, is criticizing Betts for firing Turner. He tells the RFT, "This deputy's rights were completely taken away from him."
Related
Sheriff Vernon Betts at the Carnahan Courthouse downtown.

16 St. Louis Sheriff’s Deputies Must Stand Down, Judge Orders: The order said that Sheriff Vernon Betts failed to follow proper procedures — and never got background checks

Related
St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts.

Deputy Alleges Sheriff Vernon Betts Retaliated – And Went After His Beard: Joseph Mopkins is suing Betts in a trial now underway in St. Louis Circuit Court

Related
File photo of St. Louis City Sheriff Vernon Betts.

AUDIO: St. Louis Sheriff Uses Racial Slurs Against Own Deputy: The deputy was demoted after not supporting the sheriff politically

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Kim Gardner’s Gone, But Investigations Into Her Tenure Continue

By Ryan Krull

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner heads to court in April 2023.

Kirkwood Postal Worker Says Viral Racist Rant Came Out of Nowhere

By Monica Obradovic

This South County woman verbally berated Dawntanya Smith last month after Smith couldn't help her retrieve her mail.

'We Could Have Saved This Man's Life,' Jail Oversight Member Says

By Ryan Krull

'We Could Have Saved This Man's Life,' Jail Oversight Member Says

Video Shows Jail Oversight Board Member Cuffed and Unconscious

By Ryan Krull

Janis Mensah took this photo at hospital shortly after being forcibly removed from the City Justice Center.

Also in News

Video of Missouri Stray Goat Attack Goes Viral

By Jaime Lees

Video of Missouri Stray Goat Attack Goes Viral

Now a GOP-Led Group Has Filed Petitions to Allow Abortion Again in Missouri

By Ryan Krull

A photo of a recent demonstration for reproductive healthcare in St. Louis.

Judge Won't Block Missouri Ban on Transgender Treatments for Minors

By Annelise Hanshaw

Backers of legislation to ban gender-affirming treatments for minors waved signs that say “Kids 1st” during a March rally in the Missouri Capitol.

Marcellus Williams Sues Gov. Parson for Disbanding Board of Inquiry

By Sarah Fenske

Marcellus Williams.
More

Digital Issue

September 6, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us