80-Year-Old Woman Kicks Victim's Balls, Uses Racial Slurs in St. Louis Attack

Virginia Olsen and Stephen Smith both face charges from the fight in St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood

By on Fri, Sep 8, 2023 at 6:00 am

click to enlarge Booking photos of Virginia Olsen and Stephen Smith.
COURTESY ST. LOUIS POLICE
Booking photos of Stephen Smith and Virginia Olsen.
An ugly scene played out in St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood earlier this week that ended with a victim being taken to the hospital after an 80-year-old woman kicked him in the balls and called him racial slurs.

According to a police probable cause statement, the incident occurred on the 5200 block of Vermont this Tuesday. Virginia Olsen, 80, of Galesburg, Illinois, is facing assault charges for striking the unidentified victim repeatedly with an object that the victim believed was an umbrella.

Police say that at least one neighbor also witnessed her "kicking him in the groin."

Prior to the attack, the probable cause statement says the assailant and Olsen were in an argument and Olsen called him racial slurs.

Stephen Smith, 59, is also facing assault charges for allegedly striking the same victim with an aluminum baseball bat, causing serious physical injury to the victim's arms. The address listed for Smith in court records is the same as where the attack played out.

It's unknown what preceded the assault. Police say the incident began inside before spilling out onto the street. Prosecutors filed the assault charges against  Smith and Olsen yesterday.

