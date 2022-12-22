Shooting on I-70 Leads to St. Louis Fentanyl Ring Bust

Courtesy SLMPD
Anthony “Peta Man” Caldwell firing from a BMW in April 2019.
A man accused of hanging out of one car to shoot a woman in another on Interstate 70 was sentenced today in federal court for being a part of a fentanyl-distribution ring.
A statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office says that the FBI began investigating Anthony “Peta Man” Caldwell, 27, when on April 30, 2019, he fired a semi-automatic rifle at a woman from a Mercedes-Benz
, striking her in the back and arm.
The federal investigation eventually uncovered a drug-distribution ring in which an Arizona man supplied fentanyl to Kevin White, 29, and Maricus Futrell, 22, who then supplied Caldwell.
"Caldwell supplied [others] and sold the drug in the Fairgrounds Park neighborhood of St. Louis," the statement says.
Not long before his arrest, Caldwell suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
In total, the distribution ring was responsible for bringing more than 25 pounds of fentanyl into the St. Louis area.
White and Futrell were previously sentenced to 10 and 11 years in prison respectively.
