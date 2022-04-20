Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Short Staffing Emboldens Prison Gangs, Puts Inmates at Risk, Says Bonne Terre Staffer

By on Wed, Apr 20, 2022 at 2:52 pm

click to enlarge The Eastern Diagnostic and Reception Correctional Center in Bonne Terre - BEN WESTHOFF
Ben Westhoff
The Eastern Diagnostic and Reception Correctional Center in Bonne Terre

Thirty-one year-old Joshua Miley has been at the Bonne Terre prison since July 2020, when his parole was revoked for stealing and burglary convictions.

On February 5, Miley was attacked by four other inmates in his cell, stabbed more than 40 times and thrown over a railing, according to his mother. After being air-evaced to a hospital in St. Louis, he received 38 staples, more than 20 stitches and treatment for a punctured lung, he told us.

Anecdotal reports suggest such violence has grown increasingly common at Bonne Terre. The reason for this, a prison staff member tells the RFT, is because the prison is incredibly understaffed. In a prison with roughly 2300 incarcerated individuals, a single corrections officer is often responsible for nearly 300 inmates in a wing. As few as two corrections officers might be on duty in the dining hall while all of these inmates are eating, a time when attacks are especially likely to occur. Only 50 custodial staff are on hand at times.
Related
When Someone Is Stabbed in Missouri Prisons, Officials Don't Even Tell the Family

When Someone Is Stabbed in Missouri Prisons, Officials Don't Even Tell the Family

When there is a violent assault, the staff is stretched so thin that oftentimes many can't respond, because doing so would leave key areas of the prison completely unguarded, says the Bonne Terre staffer, who asked for anonymity for fear of retaliation by his employer.

In this atmosphere, gangs feel emboldened to settle scores, he adds.

"Gangs run that place," confirms Teresa Carter, the girlfriend of recent Bonne Terre inmate Luther Midgyett. She says he told her that when he arrived to Bonne Terre, gang members tried to shake him down for money.

Further, Midgyett, who is now serving time in Jefferson City Correctional Center for drug possession and distribution, says in February he was assaulted by Bonne Terre corrections officers in the snow while he was in handcuffs.

Midgyett tells the RFT that he filed multiple grievances about the incident but that "they disappeared."

"My report ended up in the hands of the same people I reported," he says. "There's only one side of the story that matters at the ERDCC."

The Bonne Terre prison, formally known as the Eastern Reception and Diagnostic Correctional Center, is a highly-trafficked institution, where almost everyone in the prison system in Eastern Missouri passes through. Beyond new prisoners, the facility also harbors inmates doing long-term bids for serious crimes.

As for Miley, who was violently attacked in his cell in February, he was returned to Bonne Terre after only two days in the hospital.

"They asked me if I wanted to go back to the general population and I told them no because next time I might not be so lucky," he tells us in a letter from prison.

His other potential choice? Administrative segregation, otherwise known as "solitary" or "the hole."

"They are keeping me in the hole for the next 90 days instead of putting me in protective custody,” Miley says, adding that this would allow him a relatively stable existence and be allowed access to recreation, “contact” visits from loved ones, and regular phone calls.

Instead, he says he is locked down 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. He says he can make a phone call once every 60 days.
Related
Doug Montgomery, a staff member at the state prison in Bonne Terre, was stabbed today, marking the third such assault in three days at the prison. Doctors say he will recover.

Three Stabbings in Three Days at Missouri Prison

The Bonne Terre staff member tells us that administrative segregation is standard for inmates who are assault victims while a committee evaluates their situation, a process usually completed within thirty days.

Miley says he was told he could expect to be in the hole for three months.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @RyanWKrull.

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Take a Look Inside the Grow Facility at Camp Cannabis [PHOTOS]

Take a Look Inside the Grow Facility at Camp Cannabis [PHOTOS]
Cardinals Opening Day in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at Cardinals Opening Day in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Tie: 20. Willie McGee (1982-90, 1996-99): McGee first won over Cardinals fans by slugging two home runs and robbing one defensively in Game 3 of the 1982 World Series. He went on to win two batting titles and an MVP. His humility endeared him to a Cardinals fan base that showered him with standing ovations for four years following his return in 1996. -Brandon Dahl

Top 20 Cardinals of All Time
St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]

St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Take a Look Inside the Grow Facility at Camp Cannabis [PHOTOS]

Take a Look Inside the Grow Facility at Camp Cannabis [PHOTOS]
Cardinals Opening Day in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at Cardinals Opening Day in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Tie: 20. Willie McGee (1982-90, 1996-99): McGee first won over Cardinals fans by slugging two home runs and robbing one defensively in Game 3 of the 1982 World Series. He went on to win two batting titles and an MVP. His humility endeared him to a Cardinals fan base that showered him with standing ovations for four years following his return in 1996. -Brandon Dahl

Top 20 Cardinals of All Time
St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]

St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Take a Look Inside the Grow Facility at Camp Cannabis [PHOTOS]

Take a Look Inside the Grow Facility at Camp Cannabis [PHOTOS]
Cardinals Opening Day in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at Cardinals Opening Day in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Tie: 20. Willie McGee (1982-90, 1996-99): McGee first won over Cardinals fans by slugging two home runs and robbing one defensively in Game 3 of the 1982 World Series. He went on to win two batting titles and an MVP. His humility endeared him to a Cardinals fan base that showered him with standing ovations for four years following his return in 1996. -Brandon Dahl

Top 20 Cardinals of All Time
St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]

St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]

Trending

Missouri Lawmaker Responds to Viral Video in Most Embarrassing Way Possible

By Rosalind Early

Missouri Lawmaker Responds to Viral Video in Most Embarrassing Way Possible

Amy Harms, Alleged Sexual Assault Victim of Steven Roberts, Speaks Out

By Ben Westhoff and Rosalind Early

State Senator Steven Roberts

Dark Ace Brings a Heavy Metal Aesthetic to Disc Golf

By Cassidy Waigand

Dark Ace brings a metal aesthetic to disc golf.

Numerous Student Deaths Rattle WashU and SLU Campuses

By Monica Obradovic

Two students and a resident physician at Saint Louis University have died in the last two weeks.

Also in News

St. Louis Mayor's State of the City Address Calls for More Work to Be Done

By Monica Obradovic

Mayor Tishaura Jones gave her first inaugural State of the City address.

Amy Harms, Alleged Sexual Assault Victim of Steven Roberts, Speaks Out

By Ben Westhoff and Rosalind Early

State Senator Steven Roberts

Hartmann: The Perpetual Victimhood of Eric Greitens

By Ray Hartmann

Eric Greitens.

Dark Ace Brings a Heavy Metal Aesthetic to Disc Golf

By Cassidy Waigand

Dark Ace brings a metal aesthetic to disc golf.
More

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us