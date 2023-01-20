So St. Louis: 'I Don’t Wanna Shoot Anyone That Doesn’t Need To Be Shot'

click to enlarge Sarah Lovett Downtown St. Louis is so St. Louis.

When you live in the City of St. Louis, one tends to find common ground with neighbors you might not have much else in common with because you have shared concerns around security. In my case, the neighbor behind me is really intense and may run out with a bat or a gun if he sees trouble. We didn't get off to a good start when I moved in, and we've had a few issues since, but we've settled into a dynamic of mutual respect and cooperation.

Since my driveway is next to his house, he took it as a personal affront that someone stole my car. I know he's going to be extra vigilant, so when I agreed to let a friend drive my car to work the graveyard shift, I was sure to send a photo of the friend to the neighbor. He called and said, "Thanks for sending me that, brother. I don't wanna shoot anyone that doesn't need to be shot."

Every week, the RFT runs an anonymous short story that could only take place here. Send your So St. Louis story to [email protected].