Sound of Freedom Funder Fabian Marta Cleared of Kidnapping Charges

Prosecutors have dropped charges against Sound of Freedom funder Fabian Marta.
Criminal charges have been dropped against the St. Louis man who made headlines
earlier this year for facing charges of being an accessory to kidnapping.
Fabian Marta, 51, was found himself in the media spotlight because he'd also donated to the anti-sex trafficking film Sound of Freedom
. He's one of more than 6,000 people who made an average donation of $500 to help the film be shown in theaters, where it has grossed more than $200 million.
Because the film is about rescuing children from sex traffickers in Colombia, many were quick to point out that the irony in the kidnapping-related charges that one of the film's "producers" was now facing.
However, just as referring to Marta as a producer of the film may have been a bit of a stretch, so too apparently were the charges he faced. A spokeswoman for the Circuit Attorney's Office told USA Today
that the charges stemmed from a "misunderstanding" and that "there was no kidnapping." The paper reported that a woman involved in a custody dispute involving two children was living in an apartment owned by Marta.
Marta posted to Twitter
the court filings that dropped the charges against him. "As far as all the demons out there who are trying to tie me to some bullshit story, here you go," he wrote
.
Alas, we suspect clearing his name may not prove as simple for real-life Sound of Freedom
protagonist Tim Ballard, who now stands accused of sexual harassment
. But as Marta's case proves, only time will tell.
CORRECTION
: This article has been updated to reflect the fact that the woman involved in the custody dispute was living in an apartment owned by Marta.
