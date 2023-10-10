St. Charles Couple's Gay Pride Flag Is Torn Down and Torched

Alex and Kelly Pearson-Potts say police took the crime seriously

By on Tue, Oct 10, 2023 at 6:33 am

click to enlarge Alex and Kelly Pearson-Potts flew this flag on their porch in solidarity with LGBTQ neighbors. - COURTESY ALEX PEARSON-POTTS
COURTESY ALEX PEARSON-POTTS
Alex and Kelly Pearson-Potts flew this flag on their porch in solidarity with LGBTQ neighbors.
Alex and Kelly Pearson-Potts first put up a gay pride flag at their home in St. Charles during Pride month. But when what Alex calls "drama" broke out surrounding the St. Charles County Library, with an angry group haranguing the library board over a local librarian's choice to wear both makeup and goatee, they put it back up and kept it up. The flag hung proudly from their porch — until this past weekend.

On Saturday, October 7, they got an early morning text from a neighbor: "Did you take your Pride flag down?" It was then that Kelly discovered a serious act of vandalism: someone had ripped the flag off the flagpole and left it wadded it up on their porch. Once it was unfurled after police arrived, she says, it became clear that someone had set it on fire. There was a gaping, charred hole in its center. And both it and their porch were smeared with ketchup.

click to enlarge The couple's flag pole was bent by the act of the flag being ripped off. - COURTESY ALEX PEARSON-POTTS
COURTESY ALEX PEARSON-POTTS
The couple's flag pole was bent by the act of the flag being ripped off.
The couple say they find the act heartbreaking — and that they believe it's a hate crime.

"The ketchup smeared all over the flag and then all over the boards of our porch — the only way to interpret it is that it's supposed to be blood," says Alex. "For somebody to be willing to go that far is pretty shocking."

St. Charles Police confirm that a report was taken on the morning on October 7 but have declined other comment at this time. Still, the Pearson-Pottses say the police response was reassuring. They say the officer who visited not only took their DNA samples (presumably so he could exclude their DNA from any subsequent matches) but asked multiple neighbors for any surveillance footage that showed the couple's porch.

Before the incident, the Pearson-Potts home didn't have any cameras, but the couple says they've now put them up. They can't help but feel a bit freaked out that someone walked through their garden while they were sleeping, much less torched a flag in a place that was likely perilously close to the decorative hay bales on their porch.

click to enlarge The flag was left crumpled on the porch, but it later became clear it had been burnt. - COURTESY OF ALEX PEARSON-POTTS
COURTESY OF ALEX PEARSON-POTTS
The flag was left crumpled on the porch, but it later became clear it had been burnt.
"I love to garden," Kelly notes. "But when I did it this weekend, I had Alex sit out on the porch. It's a lot of hate and a lot of energy that went into this."

Even so, they want to keep the focus not on what happened to them but on the friends and neighbors they were seeking to support in the first place. They note that they are not themselves part of the LGBTQ community — they just want to support people who are, a group that includes several neighbors.

"For us, it was kind of important for people to walk or drive around their neighborhood and know that people out there are supportive of them," says Alex.

And now, he says, what happened to their flag points to the hatred LGBTQ people face in St. Charles, in St. Louis and in America. "Look at what this community has to deal with on a daily basis," he says. "That anybody would have that much hate for somebody else — it's really disappointing."

But the incident has the couple unbowed with their sign of support. Their new flag is coming this Wednesday.

"We're upping our flag game," Alex promises. "That's how we roll. We will make our stance very well known."

Rachel Homolak in full dudgeon.

Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of Euclid Media Group, overseeing publications in eight cities. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and was previously editor-in-chief of the RFT and the LA Weekly. She lives in St. Louis.
