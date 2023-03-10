St. Louis-Based Feast Magazine Will Move to Quarterly Publication

click to enlarge
SARAH FENSKE
Feast has been a monthly constant for St. Louis food lovers since 2010.
You're going to have to wait a little longer to get your Feast
fix.
After its May issue, the St. Louis-based food magazine will move from monthly to quarterly, its editor in chief announced earlier this week in an email to its contributors. Editor in Chief Emily Adams framed the move as part of a "digital-forward content strategy."
Feast Magazine editors forwarded a request for comment to St. Louis Post-Dispatch
spokeswoman Tracy Rouch, who merely repeated one of the paragraphs in Adams' email, writing, "Beginning in June, Feast will be meeting readers where they are with a fresh, digital-forward content strategy that evolves and moves with the pulse of St. Louis’ food scene.
"All the latest online, culinary content will be complemented by a quarterly print publication that curates the top trends and personalities in local food culture each season. This reenergized approach will allow Feast to produce more innovative, engaging and timely journalism on feastmagazine.com, as well as intentional, thought-provoking storytelling in print each quarter."
Feast Magazine
launched in August of 2010 as the brainchild of Cat Neville, who'd previously co-founded the other
St. Louis-based monthly food publication Sauce
(with Allyson Mace). After the two parted ways, Neville found new backing for a rival venture via the Post-Dispatch
and its parent company, Lee Enterprises.
At one point, Lee had big plans for the brand, and experimented with offering some of its content in papers across the country. In 2014, Neville announced an expansion across the state and brought on contributors in Kansas City and Springfield, along with distribution across Missouri.
But in June 2021, Neville left the magazine she'd founded — and long served as the face of — to work for the Hermann Farm + Museum (and later, Explore St. Louis). Budget cuts led to Feast
pulling back to its St. Louis roots a year later. Last year, the paper also lost its editor in chief, Heather Riske, who had deep ties to the local food community.
Riske's replacement, Adams, appears to be so new that she had to introduce herself in the email to freelancers announcing the end of monthly publication, saying she "couldn't be more excited to work together."
She added, "I’m excited to see what new heights we are able to achieve with these modern developments for our beloved brand. Thank you, once again, for being part of the future of Feast.
"
The changes at Feast
come as Lee Enterprises makes cuts across its publications, including layoffs at the Post-Dispatch
. On Wednesday, March 8, union members at the Post-Dispatch rejected the furloughs demanded by Lee
, which will likely trigger further layoffs.
