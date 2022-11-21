St. Louis Blues Will Honor CVPA Students, Staff Tonight

Survivors from October's deadly shooting will be honored at Enterprise Center

By on Mon, Nov 21, 2022 at 10:54 am

click to enlarge A woman with red glasses holds her hands together.
THEO WELLING
A woman attends a vigil after the shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School.

The St. Louis Blues will honor students and staff at Central Visual Performing Arts High School after a gunman killed a teacher and a student last month.

Before Monday night's game against the Anaheim Ducks, two students from CVPA will sing the national anthem at the Enterprise Center. First responders, CVPA staff and students will hold the ceremonial puck drop.
The stadium will also feature artwork from five CVPA students in the Blues for Kids section.

The team said this in a statement: "Monday's recognition will shine a light on some of the brave individuals who were first on the scene that day and those who are leading the school's recovery efforts, along with the students and teachers themselves who have been affected."

Other students and staff have been invited to attend the game in suites.

