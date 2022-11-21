St. Louis Blues Will Honor CVPA Students, Staff Tonight

click to enlarge THEO WELLING A woman attends a vigil after the shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School.

On Monday night, the Blues will welcome Central Visual Performing Arts High School teachers, students and first responders with a special pregame ceremonial puck drop and national anthem performance. https://t.co/JrlW2iXdnL #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) November 20, 2022

The St. Louis Blues will honor students and staff at Central Visual Performing Arts High School after a gunman killed a teacher and a student last month.Before Monday night's game against the Anaheim Ducks, two students from CVPA will sing the national anthem at the Enterprise Center. First responders, CVPA staff and students will hold the ceremonial puck drop.The stadium will also feature artwork from five CVPA students in the Blues for Kids section.The team said this in a statement: "Monday's recognition will shine a light on some of the brave individuals who were first on the scene that day and those who are leading the school's recovery efforts, along with the students and teachers themselves who have been affected."Other students and staff have been invited to attend the game in suites.